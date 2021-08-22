BRAD STAMAN: Everything changed so quickly

Students are heading back to school across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. From elementary to college, students are beginning and/or continuing to work toward fulfilling their dreams.
Brad Staman
On the other side of the world, the possibilities for students, especially female students, changed radically this week. Young ladies in Afghanistan, who had grown up with hopes and dreams of getting an education and starting a career saw in a few short weeks all of it was gone.
As I heard the news of the Taliban taking over my heart broke. I was angry. I looked at Olivia (Wieseler) and Bryanna (Winner), two of the young ladies who are starting their careers at the Star-Herald. What would it be like if we were at a newspaper in Kabul? Their careers would most likely be over; they would have to cover their faces or they could face death.
I keep asking myself, “Why?”
First of all, why did we leave?
We have over 55,000 American soldiers in Japan and about 35,000 in Germany. World War II ended in 1945.
We have about 28,000 American soldiers in South Korea. The conflict between North and South Korea ended in 1953. There has yet to be an official peace treaty between the two countries.
We had about 2,500 American soldiers in Afghanistan when President Joe Biden took office and we hadn’t lost a soldier in over a year.
Should we have been nation building?
No.
Should we have stayed and continued to offer air support for the Afghan military that have lost thousands in their battle with the Taliban?
I believe we should have.
President Donald Trump began our exit. President Joe Biden finished the task. Though I disagree with an exit, I could live with it; but, the way we left was terrible. It was a tuck your tail between your legs and get out as quickly as possible. This poorly planned and executed exit was disgraceful.
We left too much equipment and too many friends behind. We also told the world you can’t trust us. We allowed the Taliban — huge supporters of terror — to have a massive victory. We brought shame to America and left too many great soldiers questioning if what they did was worth it.
To our soldiers, your work was valuable. Your sacrifices kept Americans safe for the last 20 years. Until recently, the radical, violent Islamists had not been a major concern. What you did made that possible. You did your job and you were successful. You did not fail. The failure was in our leaders.
Our leaders wasted no time pointing figures at each other, which is typical politics.
It was Trump who is at fault.
It is Biden who is at fault.
Truth is blame should be shared. As President Harry Truman once said, as a leader, “The buck stops here.”
The majority of the blame, however, will be placed on the leader in office now, President Biden. And for the way the exit played out, a lot of the blame is on him and his administration. Many should be fired.
However, firing people and shifting the blame will not move the clock back. It will not restore the hopes and dreams of those who believed their country had changed and the Americans would not allow the progress to end.
It ended.
As the beacon of freedom across the world, we knelt and allowed the supporters of terrorism to stand tall. As a nation of diversity, we allowed the tyrants who say it is our way or no way to rise.
In America, young ladies will continue to chase their dreams, but in Afghanistan everything has changed. And the changes have not been for the good.