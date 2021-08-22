BRAD STAMAN: Everything changed so quickly

Students are heading back to school across western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. From elementary to college, students are beginning and/or continuing to work toward fulfilling their dreams.

Brad Staman Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 632-9056 or by email at bstaman@starherald.com.

On the other side of the world, the possibilities for students, especially female students, changed radically this week. Young ladies in Afghanistan, who had grown up with hopes and dreams of getting an education and starting a career saw in a few short weeks all of it was gone.

As I heard the news of the Taliban taking over my heart broke. I was angry. I looked at Olivia (Wieseler) and Bryanna (Winner), two of the young ladies who are starting their careers at the Star-Herald. What would it be like if we were at a newspaper in Kabul? Their careers would most likely be over; they would have to cover their faces or they could face death.

I keep asking myself, “Why?”

First of all, why did we leave?

We have over 55,000 American soldiers in Japan and about 35,000 in Germany. World War II ended in 1945.

We have about 28,000 American soldiers in South Korea. The conflict between North and South Korea ended in 1953. There has yet to be an official peace treaty between the two countries.