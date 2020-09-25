BRAD STAMAN: Follow the Constitution

One idea, thrown out in 2019 by then Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expanded the court to 15. Five would be affiliated with Republicans, five with Democrats and the final five would be chosen by their colleagues.

The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not favor increasing the size of the court.

Another idea is to put term limits on the justices, who presently serve for life. This could work, if term limits were also implemented for members of Congress.

With the passing of Ginsburg in an election year many, especially those on the left, believe the president should have waited.

They say the Republican controlled Senate is being hypocritical in voting when they refused to vote for President Barack Obama’s nominee during his final year in office. They are right, however, the Dems are also being hypocritical. They, including former Vice-President Joe Biden, were calling for a vote, now they are calling for no vote.

It’s typical politics and it is all about who is in control.

Trump should follow the Constitution and make a nomination, which he may have done by time you read this. The Senate now needs to either not hold a vote, like they did with President Obama’s choice, or vote yes or no on the nominee.