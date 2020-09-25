BRAD STAMAN: Follow the Constitution

Whether you like or dislike the president, he is elected for a four-year term. During all those four years, he is responsible to do his Constitutional duties, one of which is to nominate Supreme Court justices when a seat becomes vacant.
Article Two, Section Two of the United States Constitution gives the president the power and duty to nominate justices to the court. The Senate is empowered to approve or reject the President’s selection.
So, like it or not, President Trump has every Constitutional right to nominate a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Since the beginning of the court, politics have always played a role and will probably always play a role.
The first court, seated in 1789, had five members with the Chief Justice being John Jay. Over the years the number grew to six, then back to five, back to six, then seven in 1807. In 1835 two additional judges were added, bringing the number to its present nine members.
However, during the Civil War Abraham Lincoln disagreed with the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dred Scott v. Sandford, which said Black people were not and could not become U.S. citizens. So, Lincoln and his fellow Republicans in Congress added a 10th Supreme Court justice.
After the war and Lincoln’ assassination there was concern the Southern states would gain control of the court so it was reduced to seven justices. In 1869, the number was returned to nine.
Since then, the Supreme Court of the United States has remained stable at nine. However, politicians have over the years tried to change things.
Frustrated with the court as it struck down New Deal laws, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, in Feb. 1937 threw out the idea of increasing the Supreme Court to 15 justices.
The idea was not very popular with citizens and many in his political party did not approve of the idea of stacking the court.
With Trump likely to nominate another conservative justice, the talk among liberals of stacking the court is coming up again.
The court has often times been split 5-4, presently toward the side of conservatives. A third conservative Trump pick could swing the divide to 6-3.
This scares liberals, and rightful so, but the concern must be addressed Constitutionally.
House Majority leader Nancy Pelosi and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have threaten to impeach the President if he nominates someone. This is should be scary even for liberals, to impeach a President for doing what the Constitution gives the President the power to do. That is wrong, and should never have been brought up. They are abusing their power, not the President.
Changing the makeup of the court, if the Democrats take the Presidency and the Senate, is a possibility. The Constitution does not set the size of the court.
One idea, thrown out in 2019 by then Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg expanded the court to 15. Five would be affiliated with Republicans, five with Democrats and the final five would be chosen by their colleagues.
The late Ruth Bader Ginsburg did not favor increasing the size of the court.
Another idea is to put term limits on the justices, who presently serve for life. This could work, if term limits were also implemented for members of Congress.
With the passing of Ginsburg in an election year many, especially those on the left, believe the president should have waited.
They say the Republican controlled Senate is being hypocritical in voting when they refused to vote for President Barack Obama’s nominee during his final year in office. They are right, however, the Dems are also being hypocritical. They, including former Vice-President Joe Biden, were calling for a vote, now they are calling for no vote.
It’s typical politics and it is all about who is in control.
Trump should follow the Constitution and make a nomination, which he may have done by time you read this. The Senate now needs to either not hold a vote, like they did with President Obama’s choice, or vote yes or no on the nominee.
The president should know his duty. He does not cease being the president during an election year, nor does the Constitution cease to be our country’s guiding light while we wait to cast our votes.
On Nov. 3 Americans will make a choice on President, the Senate and the House of Representatives and those choices will have a profound and long lasting impact on the future course of this country.
