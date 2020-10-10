BRAD STAMAN: Get to know the local candidates

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Scottsbluff voters will have an opportunity to find out more about the candidates hoping to get your vote in the upcoming election for Scottsbluff City Council and the Scottsbluff School Board.

We ran a story on Tuesday, Oct. 6 introducing you to the six candidates running for three seats on the Scottsbluff School Board. In tomorrow’s Sunday, Oct. 11 paper you will be introduced to the four candidates on the ballot to fill two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council.

The school board candidates will take center stage at 6 p.m. The city council goes on stage at 7 p.m.

Both races have two incumbents and a number of challengers.

The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a live virtual candidate forum on Wednesday giving you a chance to see and hear the candidates’ responses to questions from myself and Scott Miller, the news director at KNEB radio.

This is an important election and not just on the national scene, but also here locally. On Nov. 3 Scottsbluff residents will decide who they want to make the decisions impacting their daily lives.

Who do you trust to make those decisions? Do you agree with the direction the city and/or school are heading?