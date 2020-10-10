BRAD STAMAN: Get to know the local candidates

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, Scottsbluff voters will have an opportunity to find out more about the candidates hoping to get your vote in the upcoming election for Scottsbluff City Council and the Scottsbluff School Board.
We ran a story on Tuesday, Oct. 6 introducing you to the six candidates running for three seats on the Scottsbluff School Board. In tomorrow’s Sunday, Oct. 11 paper you will be introduced to the four candidates on the ballot to fill two seats on the Scottsbluff City Council.
The school board candidates will take center stage at 6 p.m. The city council goes on stage at 7 p.m.
Both races have two incumbents and a number of challengers.
The Scottsbluff-Gering United Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a live virtual candidate forum on Wednesday giving you a chance to see and hear the candidates’ responses to questions from myself and Scott Miller, the news director at KNEB radio.
This is an important election and not just on the national scene, but also here locally. On Nov. 3 Scottsbluff residents will decide who they want to make the decisions impacting their daily lives.
Who do you trust to make those decisions? Do you agree with the direction the city and/or school are heading?
You may know the names of those running, you may see their signs around town, even know them personally, but do you know what their thoughts are on how your tax dollars should be spent and on what they should be spent?
Too often we vote for a name we know, or the persons whose name we are most familiar with, however if we are asked what they stand for, we can’t answer. As voters it is vital to be informed.
Please take the time to read up on the candidates, watch Wednesday’s virtual candidate forum either live or replay it on starherald.com, kneb.tv, the kneb youtube channel or Allo Channel 15 (Scottsbluff/Gering/Alliance/Bridgeport).
Don’t just give your vote away; make it count toward the candidates you agree most with.
On the national level we are seeing a real dog fight of personalities. There are only a few weeks left but there is a question former Vice-President Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, continue to refuse to answer, “If elected, will you pack the Supreme Court?”
Thomas Jefferson once said, “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people . . . They are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
His words are still true today and the American voters need to be informed, “If elected, Joe, will you pack the Supreme Court?”
In a recent campaign stop he told reporters it was a good question but if he answered, his answer would be the big headline. So, he didn’t answer, instead he said he would answer after the election.
Really, Joe?!
Biden’s refusal to answer this important question should be a huge red flag for Republicans, Democrats and Independents. Where is the transparency?
Granted, President Trump isn’t perfect by any means, but as Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said, “Let’s be really clear about what we’re talking about: Joe Biden is refusing to say whether or not he wants to effectively kill two of our three branches of government by abolishing the Senate and packing the Supreme Court.”
A voter who the candidate has helped “educate and inform” is the key to the continuation of our great republic. If a candidate refuses to “educate and inform” they are saying they believe the voter is stupid enough to blindly give away their vote. Hopefully, Biden and Harris will respect the voters enough to answer this important question. And if they do not answer the question hopefully, the media will not allow them to push it aside.
Back home, mark your calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 14, and tune into the live stream of the Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum.
