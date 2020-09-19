BRAD STAMAN: Getting help to those in need

“I’ve locked myself inside my car. I need help,” the frantic caller told the 911 dispatch operator. “I can’t get out."
Calmly, the operator told the caller to stay calm, “Reach over take hold of the door handle turn it and push the door open.”
“But it’s locked.”
“That’s OK, just do it and it will open.”
The door opened and the lady was freed.
“That one is my favorite,” the operator said as I interviewed 911 dispatchers for a story.
They all had calls that brought a laugh, however, as they switched to the true life and death calls the tone changed. And the laughs disappeared.
“The hardest ones are the baby calls,” another dispatcher said. “’My baby isn’t breathing,’ those are tough.”
The kids calling to say, “I’m hiding in the closest and my dad is hitting my mom,” or parent saying, “My kid didn’t come home from school,” calls are also the tougher types of calls to answer.
There are also the frantic callers at an accident were someone has been killed or is badly injured and could soon die.
“You kinda just step out of yourself a little bit,” a dispatcher added. “You have to detach yourself and stay calm.”
These men and women who work as 911 dispatchers are located in more than 6,000 Public Safety Answering Points nationwide; one is in Scotts Bluff County. They form the vital link between a caller in distress and the emergency response teams.
In Scotts Bluff County, calls have been coming in since April 15, 1987. The emergency and non-emergency calls come in all hours of the day and night, every day of the week, including holidays.
These unsung heroes are the calming voice on the other end of the phone when everything is going wrong.
Across the U.S., there are an estimated 240 million emergency and nonemergency calls coming in every year. From the “I’m locked in my car,” to the accidents the dispatchers are there to help and get help to those in need.
The men and women answering the calls are not just an answering service. Far from it, a 911 dispatcher receives the incoming calls, they have to prioritize them based on the nature of the emergency, provide instructions on life-saving emergency medical interventions, and dispatch the proper emergency personnel. Add to it they’re also responsible for helping callers remain calm enough to provide the information the first responders need to understand the full scope of the situation. And they have to do it on a moment’s notice.
One minute the phones could be silent, nothing happening, then everything lights up and the 911 dispatcher has to be on point.
They work behind the scenes day in and day out. They don’t receive much recognition and not the greatest of pay. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics the median salary for a 911 dispatcher, nationwide is $40,660, in Nebraska it is $36,400 or $17.50 an hour. Nationwide the top 10% earn $63,930.
These men and women must have great communication skills and be able to work under very stressful situations. At times, it can be boring, many times very crazy, but it can also be incredibly rewarding. The gratification when a life is saved, when a calls goes well.
“You get good ones sometimes,” one of the dispatchers I interviewed said. “I helped deliver a baby on a front yard; it was highly stressful until I heard the baby cry.”
If you know one of these unsung heroes make sure to thank them for their dedication and support in helping to keep our community safe.
