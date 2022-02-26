BRAD STAMAN: Give us peace in Ukraine

The pictures out of Ukraine are scary and heartbreaking. Families sleeping in subway stations, a Kyiv apartment complex in ruins and a look of uncertainty and fear in the people’s eyes. The big bad bear, Russia, is no longer roaring he’s ruthlessly attacking innocent Ukrainian citizens.

The big bad bear is showing its true colors and they are not attractive.

Using the same misguided logic Adolf Hitler used, Russian president Vladimir Putin, claims the land was once a part of Russia, so he’s taking it back. That’s not justification, it’s a poor excuse to play the bully, destroy lives and enlarge ones greed.

Using Putin’s logic will the big bad bear turn its attention toward Alaska? Why not? From 1744 to 1867 Alaska was a Russian colony. In 1867 America paid $7,200,000 for Alaska.

Mexico could march north to reclaim Texas.

Hitler claimed a part of Poland was unjustly taken from Germany. He made a deal with Russia, who claimed the other portion of Poland belonged to them. So Hitler marched his troops into Poland from one side, while Russia marched in from the other.

Reclaiming Poland wasn’t enough for Hitler, will Putin be satisfied with Ukraine or is this the start of a much bigger evil plan?

How many innocent men, women and children will be destroyed before the big bad bear’s appetite is satisfied?

“While I have a life to live, then I have no life to give,” Stuart Adamson of the band Big Country use to sing. “Give us peace in our time.”

Peace will not come and lives will be stolen as the big bad bear expands its territory.

Russian troops attacked the capital of Ukraine Saturday. America offered to help the country’s president escape to safety, but he refused.

“The fight is here,” Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy said as he urged the country to “stand firm.”

While the big bad bear invades the rest of the world, including the U.S, slapped sanctions. Russia’s actions may not cost American lives but it will impact the world’s economy and energy supplies. The impact will hit every household.

The United States has had little, if any, influence in stopping the invasion. The big bad bear continues to advance while the eagle seems to have had its claws clipped. With Russian troops marching through Ukraine it looks as if there is now little we can do to stop the killing.

Here in America politicians will use the Russian invasion to attack one another in the usual blame game. However, it is not their loved ones on the frontlines. It is not their loved ones whose lives are being turned upside down.

We watch in shock. We want to do something, but what? We do not want our soldiers fighting in another war. It is not our war, but we also felt that way about World War I and World War II. That was until we found ourselves drug into the fight.

“While I have a life to live,” Adamson sang. “I have no life to give.”

Life is precious; it is fragile and should not be taken lightly by politicians. With a new war raging we most pray “Lord, be with the people of Ukraine. Bring peace and freedom back to that country.”

