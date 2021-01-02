BRAD STAMAN: Goodbye 2020, hello 2021

Yes, it was bad but was it the worst year ever?

In 536 A.D., a volcano erupted in Iceland which produced a sun-blocking fog that coved the world. The darkness lasted for 18 months.

The darkness saw temperatures drop, crops fail resulting in widespread famine. In the midst of all this, the bubonic plague appeared and killed 25-50% of the population of the Roman Empire, which was the superpower of that time.

That was bad, worse than 2020, and then there is 1918.

In 1918, an influenza virus made a jump to humans, becoming a deadly pandemic that lasted for more than a year. Known as the Spanish Flu, this virus hit children under 5 and adults 20-40 the hardest. The 1918 flu killed at least 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in the U.S. Bad as 2020 was 1918 was worse.

These are only two very bad years that could make a good case for the worst ever, and if we look closer we can find more. So as we are putting 2020 in the rearview mirror and moving into 2021, there are reasons for hope and concern.