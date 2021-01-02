BRAD STAMAN: Goodbye 2020, hello 2021

We just said goodbye to 2020 and hello to 2021 with hopes the New Year will bring with it a return to some form of normalcy.
It was a rough year to say the least. Wildfires, racial unrest, protests, riots, a hotly debated election, and, of course, a virus that raged across the country and the world. Hundreds of thousands infected, hundreds of thousands lost, and it is still not over.
However, 2020 wasn’t all bad.
Closer to home, we saw resilience from local business owners who fought, and are still fighting to keep their businesses open. Medical professionals, law enforcement, EMTs, cashiers and so many more stayed on the frontlines to serve their neighbors.
Drive-by parades and a return to the drive-in theater gave us new ways to enjoy some of the simpler things in life. We saw so many positive people find ways to give and help their neighbors, even neighbors they don’t know.
On a personal level, though I didn’t care much for 2020, there were positives. Two close friends became grandparents for the first time and a former co-worker and friend found out she was pregnant with her first born. She had been told, early in 2020, she would not be able to get pregnant. For her and her husband, 2020 was a miracle year.
For all of us, if we look closely, there were positive things which happened in the year we often call the worst ever.
Yes, it was bad but was it the worst year ever?
In 536 A.D., a volcano erupted in Iceland which produced a sun-blocking fog that coved the world. The darkness lasted for 18 months.
The darkness saw temperatures drop, crops fail resulting in widespread famine. In the midst of all this, the bubonic plague appeared and killed 25-50% of the population of the Roman Empire, which was the superpower of that time.
That was bad, worse than 2020, and then there is 1918.
In 1918, an influenza virus made a jump to humans, becoming a deadly pandemic that lasted for more than a year. Known as the Spanish Flu, this virus hit children under 5 and adults 20-40 the hardest. The 1918 flu killed at least 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in the U.S. Bad as 2020 was 1918 was worse.
These are only two very bad years that could make a good case for the worst ever, and if we look closer we can find more. So as we are putting 2020 in the rearview mirror and moving into 2021, there are reasons for hope and concern.
There is now a vaccine for this COVID-19 virus, but it will not stop the virus overnight. In fact, the vaccine will not be available to everyone until months down the road. Another COVID relief aid package is finally making it through Congress, but after you weed through all the pork, will it be enough for the average citizen or the normal small business to stay afloat? And how will we pay for it?
Will Congress find ways to work together or will one side have to throw in the towel and blindly follow the other to get anything accomplished? True unity is both sides communicating, giving, taking and finding middle ground, it is the only hope we have to be 50 UNITED States. It is important for us to find middle ground.
“Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness,” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said. It is important we take his words to heart.
It is also important to continue working to eliminate racism from our society. We have made progress over the years, but we still have a long way to go. We must keep moving forward and not turn back.
The New Year offers great opportunities, but will we take advantage of those opportunities?
Will 2021 be better? Hopefully, it will be for individuals, families, cities, states and the nation, but there are no guarantees. As we begin the New Year, let’s remember the positives of 2020 and work hard to make 2021 better.