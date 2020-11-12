BRAD STAMAN: Honoring American's true heroes

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 we celebrated Veterans Day with very little fanfare this year because of the pandemic. However, our Veterans deserve our thanks, respect and honor 24/7/365. The following is a column I wrote for Veterans Day a few years ago and wanted to rerun it in honor of the men and women who have served in the military.
Around my neck I wear an old dog tag. It is round and rather thick with the name Ralph L. Fish engraved on it. He is my grandfather on my mom’s side.
I never had the honor of meeting my Granddad Fish, but my middle name, Ralph, came from him. The dog tag reminds me of him and my heritage.
He was in the Army, stationed in New York. His unit was ready to board a ship, when at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 the Great War, World War I came to a close.
Granddad Fish is one of the many in my family who have defended this great country.
My dad, Don Staman, served during peace time. He and my uncle, Max, were both serving in the United State Marine Corps. Like my granddad, they were about to ship off to Korea when that war ended. Had the brothers made it over, they would have been two of over 5.7 million Americans who served in the Korean Conflict, according to the Department of Defense.
My Uncle Dale served in Japan right after the end of World War II.
My Uncle Ralph served during war time. He was one of the 16.1 million Americans who served during World War II. He served in the Pacific theater and was involved in the Battle of Midway.
A cousin, Oral, served during Vietnam. He was one of over 8.7 million who served during that conflict. He also helped with the evacuation of Saigon when America pulled out of that conflict.
For my dad, serving in the military was a great honor. He was proud to have served his great country and super proud of others who also served.
Serving in the military is not an easy job. You lay your life on the line for others and sometimes get little respect or thanks. If you doubt the latter statement, talk to any Vietnam vet.
It really wasn’t until their children and/or grandchildren headed overseas as one of the 2.3 million who served during Desert Storm that we showed the veterans of Vietnam the respect they deserved.
When the men and women of the 1057th Nebraska Army National Guard Unit were deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was honored to do a number of stories with them while they were overseas. After they returned there was another group of local soldiers who went over, “the Magnificent Seven.”
They became my local heroes. Men and women I was honored to get to know and tell their stories.
Each veteran has done so much for us. Their sacrifices they made and the scars they carry, some not seen at first glance, should never be taken for granted.
I wear my granddad’s dog tag with a great deal of respect for him, my dad, uncles, cousins, other family member and all who have and are currently serving.
We honored them on Veterans Day, but it shouldn’t be just one day a year. These brave men and women deserve our honor and respect every day of the year. Without them, we would not enjoy the freedoms we have today.
To all of you who have and are serving in our military, THANK YOU.
