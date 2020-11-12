BRAD STAMAN: Honoring American's true heroes

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 we celebrated Veterans Day with very little fanfare this year because of the pandemic. However, our Veterans deserve our thanks, respect and honor 24/7/365. The following is a column I wrote for Veterans Day a few years ago and wanted to rerun it in honor of the men and women who have served in the military.

*** *** ***

Around my neck I wear an old dog tag. It is round and rather thick with the name Ralph L. Fish engraved on it. He is my grandfather on my mom’s side.

I never had the honor of meeting my Granddad Fish, but my middle name, Ralph, came from him. The dog tag reminds me of him and my heritage.

He was in the Army, stationed in New York. His unit was ready to board a ship, when at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 the Great War, World War I came to a close.

Granddad Fish is one of the many in my family who have defended this great country.