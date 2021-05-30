BRAD STAMAN: Honoring heroes, learning from our past

He finished his email by saying, “Harley Tanaka should be honored on Monday.”

Gary is right. Harley, who is buried in North Lawn Cemetery, and all those who gave their lives so we can live free deserve to be remembered and honored on Monday.

Memorial Day is not just an extra day off; it is a day to honor fallen heroes, like PFC Harley Tanaka.

Back to the series, I was thrilled to read about a local banker who took a stand. As I read about Claude W. Wright, I found myself wiping away tears of pride and joy. The United States was at war, the FBI came and said, call the loans, foreclose and basically destroy the lives of western Nebraskans because they were Japanese Americans. It took great courage to say no, but he did.

I also could not help but wonder, what if he hadn’t said, ‘No.’ What would our valley look like today if so many successful farmers would have lost everything they worked so hard for? One thing I know is I would never have been honored to meet and learn from Yutaka, a successful farmer who was also a photographer.