BRAD STAMAN: How will we act after Tuesday?

By this time next week, hopefully, the votes will have all been counted and the 2020 election will be in the books. Until then we will battle with those who don’t see the candidates as we do, but the big question is how will we act toward one another a week from now?
Our diversity in America is one of our biggest strengths and one of our biggest threats. The fact this great country is made up of so many different nationalities, ideas and beliefs make for a nation of great potential. It also creates great tension.
We are the world’s melting pot, but can we melt our differences into positive movement forward?
America is not perfect and will never be perfect. The key is to continue moving forward. This is where the rub comes in, I believe we need to move forward this way, but you believe we need to move forward that way. And the battle begins, but it doesn’t have to be a battle.
True diversity means an acceptance of different viewpoints. Free thinking means taking those viewpoints in, chewing on them and making up your own mind on which views you believe. They may not be the same as your neighbor, co-worker or family member but that creates diversity.
It is not about conformity to any one leader or political party. We are each individuals and we must never dismiss our individuality.
No two individuals are the same. All men do not think, act or vote the same way, nor do all women. All whites do not think, act or vote the same way, nor do all Blacks. The same can be said of Hispanics, Asians, or any other race. It can also be said of Christians, Muslims, atheists, or any other religion. We are all individuals.
After the election, one group of Americans will be very happy, the other group not so much. Hopefully, those on the winning side will not gloat, at least for very long, and those on the losing side will not revolt.
Both sides are painting a picture of destruction if the other side wins, however it will be us who paint the final picture.
America is a divided country right now and everyone will blame someone else. It is the media’s fault, no blame social media. No the President is to blame. No it’s Nancy and the Democrats. The reality is it is the fault of all of us who call ourselves Americans. We have allowed all of the above and more to cloud our vision of one another.
If we do not remove the blinders from our eyes we will fulfill the vision for our country the other side is painting.
With the election soon to become a part of our history, we have a chance to begin the healing, but it is up to each of us. To believe social media, the media, the President or either political party is going to make the first steps is not realistic.
This time next week the losing party will already be planning to take down the winning party in the mid-term elections. And we can’t forget four years from now.
Up until Tuesday we can attack the candidates we don’t agree with, but not one another.
After Tuesday, no matter what side you are on, we need to simply dial down the hate and begin to once again see that it is our differences which make us strong. Though we may not believe it, we can agree to disagree, learn to respect one another and work together to move this country forward.
The alternative should not be acceptable to any of us.
