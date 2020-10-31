BRAD STAMAN: How will we act after Tuesday?

No two individuals are the same. All men do not think, act or vote the same way, nor do all women. All whites do not think, act or vote the same way, nor do all Blacks. The same can be said of Hispanics, Asians, or any other race. It can also be said of Christians, Muslims, atheists, or any other religion. We are all individuals.

After the election, one group of Americans will be very happy, the other group not so much. Hopefully, those on the winning side will not gloat, at least for very long, and those on the losing side will not revolt.

Both sides are painting a picture of destruction if the other side wins, however it will be us who paint the final picture.

America is a divided country right now and everyone will blame someone else. It is the media’s fault, no blame social media. No the President is to blame. No it’s Nancy and the Democrats. The reality is it is the fault of all of us who call ourselves Americans. We have allowed all of the above and more to cloud our vision of one another.

If we do not remove the blinders from our eyes we will fulfill the vision for our country the other side is painting.