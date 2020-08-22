My first journalism job was for a small weekly newspaper. As a high schooler, the editor hired me as the paper’s darkroom technician.
There was myself, the editor, two reporters and two advertising sales people. For a weekly their size in the 1980s it was a normal sized staff. The paper was loaded with ads, stories, photographs, and was doing well.
For me it was an open door to grow. I moved from the darkroom to shooting pictures for the paper and little did I know at the time, it would open the door to a very rewarding career in journalism.
Over the years the media industry has changed drastically, however the important role newspapers, and all local media, play in a community has not.
Local newspapers are the heart and soul of this great country. These community newspapers and their reporters cover the local school board meetings, city council and county commissioners meetings, the local church activities, high school musicals, local sporting events and so much more.
They are also a great place for young journalists to get their first taste of serving their readers. Sadly, between 2008 and 2019, the number of reporters covering stories decreased by about 36,000, according to the Pew Research Center.
Since 2004 over 2,100 newspapers have closed or merged, according to the UNC Hussman School of Journalism and Media. Most of these were smaller dailies and weeklies.
Some may say, “So what, we have national news?”
National news organizations will swoop into a community, if the story is big enough, and provide a few minutes of coverage. They will not hold your city council members or local officials accountable.
Your local newspaper will be at those meetings, understand better how the decisions made will impact you and follow up. The local reporter will be at community events, tell the story of your neighbors and keep you up-to-date on local activities.
During the pandemic the national media focused on the hot spots, while your local media’s attention was close to home. However, today your local media outlets are struggling to keep their doors open and keep local reporters on the payroll.
There is a bipartisan bill in Congress that will provide much needed help for local media outlets. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act – HR 7640 introduced by Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) will help.
This is not a bailout, but it is a way to encourage Americans to subscribe to their local newspapers, help local businesses offset the cost of advertising and encourage local newspapers to invest in young journalists all through tax credits.
The bill offers a series of three tax credits aimed at providing a pathway for local journalism viability. The first credit works to encourage annual subscriptions to your local newspaper (dailies and weeklies). The second is a five-year refundable credit for local newspapers to employ and adequately compensate journalists. The last is a five-year nonrefundable tax credit for small-to-medium sized businesses to advertise with local newspapers, local radio and local television stations.
For struggling businesses this bill offers a way to offset the cost of getting the word out and drawing in needed customers. For readers it is a way to offset the cost of a subscription which will help you stay informed and increase your knowledge of the community you call home.
“Local journalists and newspapers are essential to ensuring the public remains informed,” Rep. Newhouse said. “Local news is crucial, particularly within our rural communities.”
The newspaper I got my start at now has one staff member who is the editor, reporter and photographer. They also work for a second weekly 45 miles from the first.
Here in Nebraska it is vitally important for Third District Congressman Adrian Smith to become a co-signer and help get HR 7640 passed. When it gets into the Senate it will be Senator Deb Fischer and Senator Ben Sasse’s turn to show their support for rural America and pass HR 7640. This bill will not only help the Star-Herald, but also our local radio and television stations, weekly newspapers across the Panhandle, readers and local businesses.
Without HR 7640 I don’t know if today a young photographer, such as I was, would get the chance I got. The Local Journalism Sustainability Act is a win for local journalists, a win for local businesses and a win for readers.
