BRAD STAMAN: I am more than a statistic

I am now one of the 5,839 positive cases, but I don’t want to add to the 50 who have lost their lives in the Panhandle to this disease.

Because of my relationship with Jesus, I am not afraid of death, but I’m not ready to leave this earth just yet. I have a lot of pictures I still want to take, stories to tell, achievements to accomplish, along with friends and family I want to spend more time with.

This column is not to get sympathy, instead it is to help add another name and face to this virus. Statistics are great, but they are cold, lifeless numbers that do not carry the same impact. I am now one of more than 600 new positive cases recorded since Monday, but I am more than a just a statistic and so are you.

If you have battled this virus and made it through you are a survivor, your name and story needs to be told. If you are fighting the battle right now, you are not alone and your story also needs to be told. If you have lost a loved one, their name and story needs to be told. If you are a nurse, a doctor, EMT, police office, teacher, or one of the many essential workers fighting on the frontlines of this battle you are one of the heroes, your name and story needs to be told.