BRAD STAMAN: I am more than a statistic

The call came in around 3 p.m. to inform me I am one of 2,410 active COVID-19 cases in the Panhandle.
It’s not a statistic I’m happy to be among. I wore the mask, social distanced but somewhere I must have dropped my guard and the virus slipped through.
The first hint I might be getting sick was severe headaches, but I passed them off as stress related. However, the headaches were joined by chills and body aches.
We were going to be hosting a small family gathering for Thanksgiving. The last thing I wanted was to expose family members so I called my doctor and she got me in for a test Monday afternoon.
My wife and I quarantined, worked from home and waited for the results.
On Tuesday, the headaches were gone and I felt better. Wednesday the headache returned some chills and body aches, and then came the call.
The nurse who called was very upbeat, as was my doctor who called about a half-hour later and the lady from Scotts Bluff County Public Health Department who called me shortly after my doctor.
I started texting my team, other friends and family between calls to let everyone know.
It’s not news you want to hear but it is not a death sentence. It is not something to panic about. But it’s not something you can ignore, especially when you are a type one diabetic, which I am.
I am now one of the 5,839 positive cases, but I don’t want to add to the 50 who have lost their lives in the Panhandle to this disease.
Because of my relationship with Jesus, I am not afraid of death, but I’m not ready to leave this earth just yet. I have a lot of pictures I still want to take, stories to tell, achievements to accomplish, along with friends and family I want to spend more time with.
This column is not to get sympathy, instead it is to help add another name and face to this virus. Statistics are great, but they are cold, lifeless numbers that do not carry the same impact. I am now one of more than 600 new positive cases recorded since Monday, but I am more than a just a statistic and so are you.
If you have battled this virus and made it through you are a survivor, your name and story needs to be told. If you are fighting the battle right now, you are not alone and your story also needs to be told. If you have lost a loved one, their name and story needs to be told. If you are a nurse, a doctor, EMT, police office, teacher, or one of the many essential workers fighting on the frontlines of this battle you are one of the heroes, your name and story needs to be told.
By adding names, faces and stories maybe we can help de-politicalize this battle, stop the blame game and work closer together toward a victory.
In closing, I would like to share two final thoughts. First of all, if you go out wear a mask. Putting on a mask is the wise thing to do, the patriotic thing to do and the Christ-like thing to do. One of my favorite passages in the Bible is Philippines 2:1-11 where Paul talks about Jesus humbling Himself, leaving heaven, taking on the form of a servant and dying on a cross for us. In verse four, Paul says, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others” as Jesus did.
As I back away from the paper to fight this battle I want to leave you with a blessing from Numbers 24-26, it is from God Himself. “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.”
