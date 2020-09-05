BRAD STAMAN: Important election issue is SCOTUS

This year’s Presidential election has more craziness than a three-ring circus and as a result we have lost sight of many of the important issues.
Both sides say this is one of, if not the most important. elections our country has ever faced.
The election of our next President is not about, two much less than perfect, candidates, President Donald J. Trump or former Vice-President Joe Biden, but about our future as a nation. What directional course will we set for ourselves, our children, our grandchildren, and great-grandchildren?
One side wants less government control, the other more. One is pro-life, the other pro-choice. One is for tough immigration policies, the other for much more open borders. One is still a Washington outsider, while the other has been in Washington for almost 50 years. The list of differences is many. In fact, the two are as different as day and night. The one similarity is that both paint a very negative picture of America if the other is elected.
As you are weighing the choices look past the trash talk, spin, negative ads, even the press coverage and look toward the United States Supreme Court.
The question each of us needs to ask ourselves before we cast our vote for the next President is where we want to see this country, not four years from now but 40 years from now. Our next President could have the opportunity to appoint anywhere from one or two, maybe even three people to the Supreme Court.
Four of the present justices were appointed by a Democratic President. Five others, including the Chief Justice were appointed by a Republican President. The present court has a 65 year old Chief Justice, John Roberts. He was appointed by President George W. Bush. Among the Associate Justices appointed by Republicans there is 72-year-old Clarence Thomas and 70-year-old Samuel Alito Jr. Republican incumbent President Donald J. Trump has appointed two new Associate Justices 53-year old Neil Gorsuch and 55-year old Brett Kavanaugh.
The four appointed by Democrat Presidents are 87-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 82-year-old Stephen Breyer, 66-year-old Sonia Sotomayor and 60-year-old Elan Kagan.
Justices are appointed for life. They can retire, but they cannot be removed from the court. The majority serve until they die. Looking over the history of the Supreme Court the two oldest justices to leave the court — Justices Oliver Wendell Holmes and John Paul Stevens — did so at the age of 90. Both retired.
The youngest to retire was Justice Benjamin Curtis who retired at the age of 47, in 1857. Since the Supreme Court’s establishment in 1789 56 justices have retired.
The most recent retiree was Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018 at the age of 82. He was nominated by Republican President Ronald Reagan. He was replaced by Justice Gorsuch who was nominated by President Trump.
These justices are given the duty of interpreting the United States Constitution. They decide what is constitutional and what is not. The next President could name one or more justices. Since 1971, the average age for Supreme Court justices to retire is around 79-years old. Two, Ginsburg and Breyer, both appointed by Democrats, are in their 80s and Ginsburg has been battling cancer.
These men and women selected by our next President will set the direction of the court and the values guiding the next generation. They will make legal and binding decisions on immigration, abortion, gun laws, voting rights, religious freedom, freedom of the press, hate speech, and much, much more. They will strike down some laws and uphold others, which will have long lasting impacts on every citizen in the United States.
In this election one of the most important questions is will Trump or Biden chose the next Supreme Court Justice?
So as you fill out your absentee ballot or step into the polling booth, understand your vote is not for a person, but for the future of America. That future is in your hands.
The man who will take the reins of power will not just shape the next four years, but likely the next 40 and beyond. Make sure to look beyond the craziness and vote for a future America you would feel comfortable to see your children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren living in. Choose a future that shares your values and beliefs.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!