BRAD STAMAN: Important election issue is SCOTUS

This year’s Presidential election has more craziness than a three-ring circus and as a result we have lost sight of many of the important issues.

Both sides say this is one of, if not the most important. elections our country has ever faced.

The election of our next President is not about, two much less than perfect, candidates, President Donald J. Trump or former Vice-President Joe Biden, but about our future as a nation. What directional course will we set for ourselves, our children, our grandchildren, and great-grandchildren?

One side wants less government control, the other more. One is pro-life, the other pro-choice. One is for tough immigration policies, the other for much more open borders. One is still a Washington outsider, while the other has been in Washington for almost 50 years. The list of differences is many. In fact, the two are as different as day and night. The one similarity is that both paint a very negative picture of America if the other is elected.

As you are weighing the choices look past the trash talk, spin, negative ads, even the press coverage and look toward the United States Supreme Court.

The question each of us needs to ask ourselves before we cast our vote for the next President is where we want to see this country, not four years from now but 40 years from now. Our next President could have the opportunity to appoint anywhere from one or two, maybe even three people to the Supreme Court.

Four of the present justices were appointed by a Democratic President. Five others, including the Chief Justice were appointed by a Republican President. The present court has a 65 year old Chief Justice, John Roberts. He was appointed by President George W. Bush. Among the Associate Justices appointed by Republicans there is 72-year-old Clarence Thomas and 70-year-old Samuel Alito Jr. Republican incumbent President Donald J. Trump has appointed two new Associate Justices 53-year old Neil Gorsuch and 55-year old Brett Kavanaugh.