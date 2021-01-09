BRAD STAMAN: Invasion of Capitol was shameful

Watching the reports out of Washington D.C. Wednesday, Jan. 6 left me in shock and disbelief. I struggled to believe this was happening in my country, the land I love.
Men and women, Americans were storming the United States Capitol building, bringing to halt the peaceful transfer of power. It looked like a coup attempt in a third world country, it was shameful.
The takeover was the first time since British troops invaded the building in 1814 that the Capitol was occupied by invaders. Back then, just 14 years after the building was opened, the building was looted and the southern and northern wings were set ablaze. A sudden rainstorm saved the building from total destruction.
Over the years there have been other attempts, bombings, shootings, etc. but Wednesday’s attack by a mob of Trump supporters was scary and unprecedented.
Congress had come together to accept the Electoral College vote count from across the country. There were a number of Senators and members of the House of Representatives who objected. This wasn’t the first time in history members of congress had objected to an Electoral College count. In happened in 1969, 2001, 2005 and four years ago Democrats objected to the election of President Donald Trump. All those objects stayed inside the Capitol and the peaceful transfer of power took place without incident.
However, on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at about 1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. MST, hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through the police barriers and about 90 minutes later they were inside the Capitol building itself. The House and Senate were locked down and Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated, the count was postponed.
At around 2 p.m. ET President Trump Tweeted, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”
Many did not listen.
It wasn’t until later President Trump told his supporters to leave. In a video on Twitter, repeating his claims the election was stolen from him but he told protesters and the invaders “you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”
When the dust settled and the invaders were removed five people were dead, one was a woman who had been shot, another was a Capitol police officer.
To be fair, it was not all the protesters, nor was it all members of the “Party of Law & Order” who invaded the capitol, but the lesson is clear. Just like with many of the racial injustice protests that turned into riots, a small group can become a mob, take over and lead a larger group astray. The mob is what will be remembered, they will define the moment.
The difference between the riots following a number of the racial injustice protests and the invasion of the U.S. Capitol was where it took place and the reason.
There was nothing right about storming the Capitol. It was un-Constitutional and could be called an act of treason. The invaders attempted to stop the transfer of power.
At 3:55 a.m. ET in a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino, President Trump said “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”
He should have shown true leadership and said this long ago.
What took place in our Capitol Wednesday was a disgrace for all members of the Republican Party and all Americans.
“America isn’t Hatfield’s and McCoy’s blood feud forever,” Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse said. “America is a union. There’s a lot that’s broken in this country but not anything that’s so big that the American people can’t rebuild it… Don’t let the screamers who monetize hate have the final word.”
He is right.
We must come together or the United States of America will fall.