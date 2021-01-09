BRAD STAMAN: Invasion of Capitol was shameful

However, on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at about 1 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. MST, hundreds of pro-Trump protesters pushed through the police barriers and about 90 minutes later they were inside the Capitol building itself. The House and Senate were locked down and Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated, the count was postponed.

At around 2 p.m. ET President Trump Tweeted, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Many did not listen.

It wasn’t until later President Trump told his supporters to leave. In a video on Twitter, repeating his claims the election was stolen from him but he told protesters and the invaders “you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order.”

When the dust settled and the invaders were removed five people were dead, one was a woman who had been shot, another was a Capitol police officer.