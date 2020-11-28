BRAD STAMAN: Is Wyoming really not real?

For those who think they exist and live in a state about 40 miles west of Scottsbluff, there is bad news. Wyoming, the state you call home, doesn’t exist.
This shocking news comes from a strange internet theory. If you read the story in this week’s Hometowns or on the Star-Herald’s website you might still be scratching your head or trying to recover from laughing so hard it hurt. If this is the first you’ve heard of it-surprise.
In reading the story it is clear it started as a joke, but some truly believe the Cowboy state is a figment if our imagination.
As stupid (wait a second stupid is probably politically incorrect, so how about as geographical challenged) as these individuals are let’s think this through. If you live in this nonexistent place, do you really exist? And if you don’t really exist then do you have to pay taxes to the IRS?
Non-existencs could be great for recruitment of businesses. Bring your business to a land that doesn’t exist with non-excisting taxes. However, even if you’re not really real, guessing the IRS will still find you.
But imagine a new tourism campaign. The music from the old Twilight Zone TV show playing in the background, images from the non-existent land on the screen and the announcer saying “come visit the land that doesn’t exist, come to the land we call Wyoming.”
Now let’s take a moment to examine the logic behind this internet theory.
The main reason behind questioning whether this land known as Wyoming is real or not is based on a few questions. Have you ever been to Wyoming? Do you know anyone who has?
For those who believe Wyoming really isn’t real the answer to these questions are “no.”
These are interesting questions, but to use the same line of questioning on myself:
Have I ever been to Wyoming?
Yes.
Do I know anyone from Wyoming?
Yes.
Have I ever been to Delaware, Vermont or Maine?
No.
Do I know anyone from Delaware, Vermont or Maine?
No.
So for me, Wyoming is a real place with real people, however Delaware, Vermont or Maine do not exist.
Just because you haven’t been some place, seen something with your own eyes, experienced something yourself doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Coronavirus for example: no matter if you think it is real or not, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. It doesn’t mean you brush it aside and ignore it.
God, Jesus and His life, death and resurrection, are other good examples. You can, like doubting Thomas, question until you see the nail scared hands, but it doesn’t change the truth.
For the believers of this imaginary land, be careful, if you ever get out of your world of concrete and somehow find your way into the land that doesn’t exist you will not want to leave. Not only can you see the stars at night, hear yourself think, and get lost watching cotton candy clouds dance across those western skies you will find yourself surrounded by some of the nicest people who don’t really exist.
Now hearing that description of this land might add to your belief in the theory, “A place that nice cannot be real!”
Well, as for the 97,914 square miles of land which includes Yellowstone National Park, Devil’s Tower, lots of beautiful wide open spaces, and Torrington’s Bread Doctor, maybe it’s all a dream. Hard to buy into, but if you believe go tell the estimated 578,759 people who call this land home they don’t exist. However, make sure if you tell them the state of Wyoming isn’t real, do it from a distance, if not, after they get done laughing, you might lose a few teeth from the non-existent hand that knocks you to the ground.
