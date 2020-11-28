BRAD STAMAN: Is Wyoming really not real?

For those who think they exist and live in a state about 40 miles west of Scottsbluff, there is bad news. Wyoming, the state you call home, doesn’t exist.

This shocking news comes from a strange internet theory. If you read the story in this week’s Hometowns or on the Star-Herald’s website you might still be scratching your head or trying to recover from laughing so hard it hurt. If this is the first you’ve heard of it-surprise.

In reading the story it is clear it started as a joke, but some truly believe the Cowboy state is a figment if our imagination.

As stupid (wait a second stupid is probably politically incorrect, so how about as geographical challenged) as these individuals are let’s think this through. If you live in this nonexistent place, do you really exist? And if you don’t really exist then do you have to pay taxes to the IRS?

Non-existencs could be great for recruitment of businesses. Bring your business to a land that doesn’t exist with non-excisting taxes. However, even if you’re not really real, guessing the IRS will still find you.