BRAD STAMAN: It was a team win, including you

The recent Nebraska Press Association Better Newspaper Awards turned out rather nicely for the Star-Herald team. We finished in first place for digital newspaper and print newspaper.
Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 632-9056 or by email at bstaman@starherald.com.
The nicest thing was how the awards were spread across the whole team. The advertising, circulation, editorial teams, and the first place award for general excellence is thanks to the press crew and everyone else on the team who help get your newspaper to you six days a week.
It is exciting to see our young reporters, such as Olivia Wieseler, Elise Balin, Dani Prokop and Justin Garcia win awards. Mark McCarthy, Kami Stephen, Jeff Van Patten and Maunette Loeks also brought home wins. These were the winners on the editorial.
Ashley Young and Candy Wills brought home the best advertisement of the year. Other members of the ad team bringing home awards included Dalene Louden, Peggi Carabajal, Andrew James, Chera Gabis, Duncan Baker, and Adam Munoz.
Our publisher, Rich Macke, won a first place for column writing.
It was a great year, but it is more than just a feather in our caps. We strive to be the best because our readers, you, deserve the best. We are your local source of information.
A local free press, covering everything from the county commissioners to the local sports scores is critical to the growth of community. It is the community’s voice to the world and to one another.
Our forefathers saw it as so important they made sure the press was protected in the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
Next Sunday we will celebrate Independence Day. In 1776, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. The Bill of Rights came a little later, but on Independence Day, a new nation was formed, a nation founded on freedom. However, those freedoms must never be taken for granted.
Whether it is our freedom of the press, speech, religion, to peaceably assemble or to petition the government, we must be diligent. We must never take these freedoms from granted. In part, this is where your local newspaper should come in. Holding our local officials accountable, sharing the positive and spotlighting the people in our communities.
I am very proud of our Star-Herald, the hard work they put it in and the high quality of work they do in an effort to serve you, our readers. I also want to thank each of you, our readers. You spur us on and it is for you we strive to do our very best.
Thank you.