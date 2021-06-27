BRAD STAMAN: It was a team win, including you

Our forefathers saw it as so important they made sure the press was protected in the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Next Sunday we will celebrate Independence Day. In 1776, 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence. The Bill of Rights came a little later, but on Independence Day, a new nation was formed, a nation founded on freedom. However, those freedoms must never be taken for granted.

Whether it is our freedom of the press, speech, religion, to peaceably assemble or to petition the government, we must be diligent. We must never take these freedoms from granted. In part, this is where your local newspaper should come in. Holding our local officials accountable, sharing the positive and spotlighting the people in our communities.

I am very proud of our Star-Herald, the hard work they put it in and the high quality of work they do in an effort to serve you, our readers. I also want to thank each of you, our readers. You spur us on and it is for you we strive to do our very best.

Thank you.