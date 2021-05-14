BRAD STAMAN: Look back at a simpler life

I celebrated a birthday recently. The day was uneventful, my publisher sang “Happy Birthday” to me, twice (once over the intercom). My wife had a special dinner and the Basset Hounds, Bentley and Sammy, took me on a birthday walk.

As I grow older, I find myself looking more and more like my dad, which is not a bad thing. It also has me looking back at my life and the changes I’ve seen over the years.

On the day I was born, my dad told me he was working in the field south of our house and my grandma came out and waved a tea towel to let him know it was time to head to the hospital. The day after I was I born, he said, it snowed.

Growing up, I spent hours playing football in the field next to our house. I won more Super Bowls than Tom Brady ever will.

No video games. Instead, there was that thing called imagination.

If it wasn’t football, it was championship basketball games that would go until the sun dropped below the horizon and mom would be calling me into the house. My first court had a dirt floor. When dad laid cement in front of the garage, installed a light and moved the hoop to the garage door, it was like moving into Madison Square Garden. The games would go on and on, break for dinner, and often times resume until mom would call me in for bed.