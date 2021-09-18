BRAD STAMAN: Looking back 50 years

IT WAS Thanksgiving Day 1971. I was a young football fan, Husker football fan.
This was the day. And the hope was by the end of the day we would have something very special to give thanks for - a Husker win over our arch rivals the Oklahoma Sooners.
My dad and our whole family were huge Husker fans. And our television was not visible from the dining room table, so we moved the dining room table on this Thanksgiving Day. The television took up new residents in the TV room on the east side opposite our television.
Mom had the meal fixed and we watched the game while enjoying our Thanksgiving feast.
Our Huskers, under the leadership of Coach Bob Devaney, came into the game ranked number one in the nation. The Sooners were number two.
What made it ever bigger was the rivalry between the two Big 8 powerhouses.
Growing up it seemed like every year it the Huskers and Sooners were both in the hunt for the top position not just in our division, but in the nation. The Sooners were also our biggest rivals.
The game was our Super Bowl, the bowl game that would follow was important, but a win over Oklahoma was more important. With it, we had a shot at a national title, and bragging rights.
With both teams at the very top, the 1971 battle was even bigger than usual.
I remember Life magazine did a story on the game. I believe it came out before the game featuring the excitement and the hype.
The game itself lived up to all the pregame hype.
In the Staman household the game was front and center. Some holiday called Thanksgiving just happened to fall on the same day.
I remember the excitement in the Staman household as Johnny Rodgers’ darted in and out of Sooner defenders on his electrifying 72-yard punt return. His touchdown had me screaming with excitement and mom instructing us all to sit back down and lower our voices just a hair. But, though she was dancing around her boys, she too was excited, just much more refined.
As much as we wanted a blow out, the Sooners keep it close and even took the lead. It was back and forth. There was no point in the game that one could relax or breathe easily.
It came down to a Husker game winning drive before we finally sealed the win 35-31.
The game is rightfully called, “The Game of the Century,” especially if you were privileged to watch either in person or on the television.
Fifty years later the teams will meet again today on the same field in Norman, Oklahoma. We are not ranked and haven’t had a good season for a number of years. The Sooners are ranked one spot lower than they were 50 years ago at number three.
On paper, it shouldn’t even be close. The Sooners should roll over us, but we can still hope.
I have a very close friend who is a Sooner fan. Interestingly, his wife, who is also a close friend, is a Husker fan. They are diehard fans, and at the end of the day one will be smiling the other not so much. One will have bragging rights, the other will have to wait another year, possibly more.
It used to be the Nebraska/Oklahoma game was the highlight of the football season. It was the last game of the Big 8’s regular season. Over time the Big 8, became the Big 12 and then the Huskers’ left and become a part of the Big 10.
As part of the Big 10 the rivalry ended. Today, it is brought back to life, yet most of the players will know little about the rivalry. It will be just another game.
For those of us with some gray in our hair and deep roots in the state it will be a little more. It is against the OKLAHOMA SOONERS!
There is something special about that. Something I hope we renew and continue even if doesn’t turn out to be the game of this new century.
GO HUSKERS!