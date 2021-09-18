BRAD STAMAN: Looking back 50 years

I remember Life magazine did a story on the game. I believe it came out before the game featuring the excitement and the hype.

The game itself lived up to all the pregame hype.

In the Staman household the game was front and center. Some holiday called Thanksgiving just happened to fall on the same day.

I remember the excitement in the Staman household as Johnny Rodgers’ darted in and out of Sooner defenders on his electrifying 72-yard punt return. His touchdown had me screaming with excitement and mom instructing us all to sit back down and lower our voices just a hair. But, though she was dancing around her boys, she too was excited, just much more refined.

As much as we wanted a blow out, the Sooners keep it close and even took the lead. It was back and forth. There was no point in the game that one could relax or breathe easily.

It came down to a Husker game winning drive before we finally sealed the win 35-31.

The game is rightfully called, “The Game of the Century,” especially if you were privileged to watch either in person or on the television.