BRAD STAMAN: Looking back at the fair

Tony hugged my leg and you could sense the fear. His fear soon became mine, but my fear was more for Tony. I had exposed him to something he wasn’t ready for and now we had to somehow finish what we started. I don’t remember how we did that, but I remember holding Tony in my arms afterwards.

We sat in our camper. Tony shivering in my arms, me feeling horrible and not caring that the purple ribbon and trophy were gone. We got a red and Tony’s days of showing were over. I refused to subject my best friend ever again to the stress and pain he felt that night.

It was a learning experience and though that was a sad time there were many more good and great times over the years.

There were great rivalries and great friends made as I competed with livestock and my favorite project, photography. It was at the fair I was able to showcase my passion for photography each year. And like other projects, there were years I agreed with the judge (when they gave me purple ribbons) and other years when I was sure the judge was blind.

Now, I’m one of those judges. And yes, the choice of top dog, top swine, and top photograph could be different tomorrow than it is today. And you will have exhibitors who agree and others who disagree. That is the nature of judging and the nature of showing.