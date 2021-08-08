BRAD STAMAN: Looking back at the fair

Growing up, fair was summer’s grand finale. When we sold our livestock we knew, the fun was over and school began. But the week of fair was always a glorious experience.
Brad Staman
Brad Staman is the editor of the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 632-9056 or by email at bstaman@starherald.com.
Fair was always a week of acting much cooler than we really were, flirting with the girls, sneaking into the rodeo, and going 100 MPH, 11-12 hours a day, sometimes more. In between all that we learned responsibility, hard work, how to help the younger exhibitors, and so much more.
It was during fair week we learned how to win with grace and finish with a red ribbon without throwing a hissy fit. It was called good sportsmanship.
You work all summer long, and sometimes longer, on a project. You are proud of what you have accomplished and think you have earned the grand championship, but the judge see things a little differently.
There were great times, good times and some sad times.
I remember one year I decided to show my dog, Tony, at the fair. Tony and I worked all summer long. We had everything down perfectly. With it being Tony’s first year at fair; we would be competing in the beginners’ division.
The night of the show we were ready. I was seeing purple ribbons and a trophy coming our way. When it was our turn we headed into the show ring. There was a good sized crowd for us to show off our skills, but that crowd scared Tony. He froze.
Tony hugged my leg and you could sense the fear. His fear soon became mine, but my fear was more for Tony. I had exposed him to something he wasn’t ready for and now we had to somehow finish what we started. I don’t remember how we did that, but I remember holding Tony in my arms afterwards.
We sat in our camper. Tony shivering in my arms, me feeling horrible and not caring that the purple ribbon and trophy were gone. We got a red and Tony’s days of showing were over. I refused to subject my best friend ever again to the stress and pain he felt that night.
It was a learning experience and though that was a sad time there were many more good and great times over the years.
There were great rivalries and great friends made as I competed with livestock and my favorite project, photography. It was at the fair I was able to showcase my passion for photography each year. And like other projects, there were years I agreed with the judge (when they gave me purple ribbons) and other years when I was sure the judge was blind.
Now, I’m one of those judges. And yes, the choice of top dog, top swine, and top photograph could be different tomorrow than it is today. And you will have exhibitors who agree and others who disagree. That is the nature of judging and the nature of showing.
For me 4-H and the fair played a key role in me becoming who I am today. Speech contest taught me to organize my thoughts and present them in front of others. It gave me confidence to speak my mind. Livestock taught me to care for the animals I was showing, how to prepare them for show and how to handle the finances of raising and selling them. And photography gave me a passion that would carry me into journalism as a career.
The friendships and experiences, good and bad, have left lasting impressions on me. Impressions I wouldn’t change for anything.
As fair week came to a close there was one final ritual that took place. There once was a horse tank that you usually ended up in before you headed home on the last day of fair. It wasn’t real deep or wide, but it was long and wet.
Your friends, or so-called friends, would grab you by the arms and legs. You would squirm to get away, but to no avail, and they would then lovingly drop you into the tank. And with that, summer was over.