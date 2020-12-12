BRAD STAMAN: My battle was not typical

Since being diagnosed with COVID-19 it is common to be asked, “How are you feeling?” And fortunately, I can answer, “I feel fine.”
For me, COVID-19 was not a difficult battle. The symptoms I experienced were very mild, however, it is not a disease anyone should take lightly or brush off as no big deal.
As I made it through, I have a very good friend fighting for his life right now in the hospital. Another very good friend lost his father this last week to COVID-19.
One of the hardest things about this virus is how it impacts everyone differently.
My wife tested positive also, and, like me, her symptoms were also very mild.
How did my wife and I manage to come through so easily? I don’t know and I would never say, our story is typical, instead I believe we were exceptions to the norm.
A few things I think helped was a positive attitude, and I listened to my doctor. Though, I know many have done the same and experienced a much tougher battle.
As a type one diabetic there were serious concerns. My doctor put me on a steroid, but said, “Brad, this is going to drive your blood sugars up,” and she was correct.
The five days I was on steroids I took more insulin than I normally take in two or three weeks. Thankfully, I am on an insulin pump with a continuous glucose monitoring system. This allowed me to stay on top of the blood sugars and keep them closer to where they needed to be, but it wasn’t easy. In those five days I experienced more 200s and 300s than I have in the last year.
There was also a mind game I found myself battling, usually late at night. During the day I would tire quickly, take a short nap, wake up, do some work, tire, and take another nap. However, at night I found it difficult to sleep.
Staring at the ceiling my mind would start playing games with me.
“If something happened, do I have everything in order?”
“What if something happened to both me and my wife?”
I wrote an email to my daughters, in my head, late one night, explaining everything I feared they might not know if they had to write my obit and where I wanted some of my personal belongings, such as my new camera, to go.
Waking up the next morning, I was feeling pretty good so I left the email in my head.
The next night, there were more questions. It was an emotional rollercoaster that I didn’t expect.
For those who have had worse symptoms I can only imagine the emotional and physical battles you had to fight through.
It is a reminder to all of us that life is short and very fragile.
We tend to take so many things for granted. We put things off, hold on to hard feelings, avoid tough conversations, saying, “I’ll deal with that tomorrow,” but sometimes tomorrow never comes.
I think of my friends, one must deal with the loss of his dad, the other; I may never get the chance to talk to again. I don’t know if I’ve ever told him the positive impact he’s had on my life. Will I get a chance to tell him?
Make sure you tell those around you love them. Send a text, an email, snail mail, give them a call and tell them how important they are to you. Let them know and keep letting them know you care.
A vaccine is on the way, but it will not stop this virus overnight. We are looking at months before we start to see things change. Hopefully the curve levels off and we move out of the red, but even then we need to continue to be vigilant.
It is a different battle for everyone impacted by this virus, but we have to fight the battle together.
Wear your mask when you are out in public. Social distance, but keep in contact with your loved ones and friends. This may take on different forms, but stay connected, and tell them “I love you,” often.
