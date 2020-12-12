BRAD STAMAN: My battle was not typical

Since being diagnosed with COVID-19 it is common to be asked, “How are you feeling?” And fortunately, I can answer, “I feel fine.”

For me, COVID-19 was not a difficult battle. The symptoms I experienced were very mild, however, it is not a disease anyone should take lightly or brush off as no big deal.

As I made it through, I have a very good friend fighting for his life right now in the hospital. Another very good friend lost his father this last week to COVID-19.

One of the hardest things about this virus is how it impacts everyone differently.

My wife tested positive also, and, like me, her symptoms were also very mild.

How did my wife and I manage to come through so easily? I don’t know and I would never say, our story is typical, instead I believe we were exceptions to the norm.

A few things I think helped was a positive attitude, and I listened to my doctor. Though, I know many have done the same and experienced a much tougher battle.

As a type one diabetic there were serious concerns. My doctor put me on a steroid, but said, “Brad, this is going to drive your blood sugars up,” and she was correct.