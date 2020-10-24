BRAD STAMAN: My vote will go to ...

We are a few short days from exercising our right to vote. If you have already filled out an absentee ballot your job is completed. For the rest of us we will go to our polling booths on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and cast our vote.
There are a number of important issues on this year’s ballot. The biggest on the national level is the selection of the nation’s leader for the next four years.
As a Christian, this year’s choice is simple. Let me explain why I feel this way.
One candidate claims to be a person of faith, but his voting record for the past 47 years does not support the claim. The other talks the talk, but how he treats others does not model that of a follower of Christ. Both have trouble telling the truth. However, the latter has shown by how he has pushed and enacted laws that support Christian beliefs, he is at least a friend of Christians.
The latter is President Donald J. Trump.
In his second acceptance speech at the recent Republican National Convention he said, “we proudly declare that all children, born and unborn, have a God-given right to life.”
As we focus on Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter for Christians one of the biggest issues facing this nation is that Unborn Lives Matter (Isaiah 49:1, Luke 1:41). Abortion on demand, right up until the moment a child comes into this world, is not acceptable for this Bible believing Christian.
President Trump recognizes the precious gift of life and protects the sanctity of life at all stages.
As a Christian, I believe in second chances and Trump’s signing of the First Step Act into law reforming the federal prison system provides second chances for those in the criminal justice system.
President Trump is also a friend of Israel, which is important for those of us who believe and follow the Bible (Gen. 12:1-3). Not only did he say, as former presidents have said, he would move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, he did it.
Trump has his faults and they are many, however, so does Joe and every other candidate and voter in this great country, including you and me. And throughout the Bible God has used less than perfect leaders to accomplish His will. A few good examples: Samson (Judges 13-16) and David (2 Samuel 11).
President Trump’s treatment of others bothers me. A number of his statements and actions bother me. But Biden supports abortion on demand, has not proven to be a friend of Israel and does not show himself as a friend of people of faith.
Moving away from my Christian views, I see President Trump as a leader who supports law enforcement and has helped get people off the welfare rolls. Trump has also hasn’t bought into the socialist agenda being pushed so strongly by the left.
Prefect, by no means, but no candidate can make that claim.
As for Joe, I am concerned that a vote for him means a vote for radical socialism. A vote for Joe means a packed Supreme Court. A vote for Joe means the end to the Electoral College. A vote for Joe will mean higher spending and higher taxes and a vote for Joe means challenges to our First and Second Amendments.
There are also some major questions about Joe’s family dealings in Ukraine and China that should not be ignored. Unfortunately, we in the media are turning a blind eye to this question.
Joe is promising voters the moon, he’s failed to deliver over the last 47 years so why should we believe him now?
My choice might not be yours, and that’s OK. I will respect your choice and ask you to respect mine.
As a Christian, former business owner and proud American, on Nov. 3rd, I will be casting my vote for President Donald J. Trump and would encourage you to do likewise.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!