BRAD STAMAN: My vote will go to ...

We are a few short days from exercising our right to vote. If you have already filled out an absentee ballot your job is completed. For the rest of us we will go to our polling booths on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and cast our vote.

There are a number of important issues on this year’s ballot. The biggest on the national level is the selection of the nation’s leader for the next four years.

As a Christian, this year’s choice is simple. Let me explain why I feel this way.

One candidate claims to be a person of faith, but his voting record for the past 47 years does not support the claim. The other talks the talk, but how he treats others does not model that of a follower of Christ. Both have trouble telling the truth. However, the latter has shown by how he has pushed and enacted laws that support Christian beliefs, he is at least a friend of Christians.

The latter is President Donald J. Trump.

In his second acceptance speech at the recent Republican National Convention he said, “we proudly declare that all children, born and unborn, have a God-given right to life.”