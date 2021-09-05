BRAD STAMAN: Need for transparency

You would think transparency with those paying your salary, the ones you work for, would be normal practice, however, too often with elected officials it is not.

Instead of openness there is a desire to slip behind closed doors and practice old school Chicago politics. Remove the voter, the taxpayer, and speed up the process with a few back room deals.

Whether it's the building of a road or the selection of a new council member, doing it all in a meeting with voters attending could throw a monkey wrench into everything. However, that is how democracy is supposed to work.

Without transparency you have communism, totalitarianism. That is not America; instead we are a government "by the people and for the people." Open so all have the ability to have a voice in the direction their government is going.

Politicians who would rather keep the public in the dark should not be kept in office. Keeping the voter and taxpayer out of the discussion is disrespectful to the men and women who voted for them. It is an arrogate politician saying, loud and clear, "I am smarter than you and I don't care what you think. Just shout up and blindly follow."

This type of leadership also violates the Open Meetings Acts.