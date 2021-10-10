BRAD STAMAN: Not my normal week

This has been a very relaxing week for me. Those are words you don’t hear often from someone in the newspaper industry.

Why was it so relaxing?

I was out of town, away from the office on a much needed vacation. It was a getaway to attend the wedding of my niece, Natasha Staman.

Natasha is my brother, Bryan’s, oldest. The wedding was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, 2020. However the pandemic forced Natasha and her finance, Brandon Snyder, to postpone their wedding.

When COVID first hit there wasn’t much concern, there was plenty of time. We all figured COVID would run its course by October and everything would be a go. We were wrong.

The wedding was rescheduled to Oct. 2, 2021. By than COVID would have run its course for sure and their wedding would go on as planned, no hitches. But we were wrong again.

COVID is still here and continuing to wreak havoc on all of our lives. In Hawaii, only 10 people can be together inside for a gathering such as a wedding, and 25 outside. This includes the servers, photographer, pastor, wedding party and the bride and groom. So this meant many long and stressful days for Natasha and Brandon. They were planning on 100 people for their big day, so how do you cut 100 down to 25?