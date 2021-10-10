BRAD STAMAN: Not my normal week

This has been a very relaxing week for me. Those are words you don’t hear often from someone in the newspaper industry.
Why was it so relaxing?
I was out of town, away from the office on a much needed vacation. It was a getaway to attend the wedding of my niece, Natasha Staman.
Natasha is my brother, Bryan’s, oldest. The wedding was originally scheduled for Oct. 3, 2020. However the pandemic forced Natasha and her finance, Brandon Snyder, to postpone their wedding.
When COVID first hit there wasn’t much concern, there was plenty of time. We all figured COVID would run its course by October and everything would be a go. We were wrong.
The wedding was rescheduled to Oct. 2, 2021. By than COVID would have run its course for sure and their wedding would go on as planned, no hitches. But we were wrong again.
COVID is still here and continuing to wreak havoc on all of our lives. In Hawaii, only 10 people can be together inside for a gathering such as a wedding, and 25 outside. This includes the servers, photographer, pastor, wedding party and the bride and groom. So this meant many long and stressful days for Natasha and Brandon. They were planning on 100 people for their big day, so how do you cut 100 down to 25?
They didn’t. Instead they held a wave wedding. They broke their ceremony into a number of different 25 people waves. Twenty-five guests would arrive, take part in a portion of the ceremony, they would leave and another 25 would take their place. The first wave was with immediate family and they went through their vows, much like a traditional wedding. The second wave, which I was in, included aunts and uncles and other close friends. The second wave had some of the elements of the first wave, but not all. A third wave followed on Saturday and on Sunday, a final wave was held.
After the final wave, which was just family and included me again, Natasha said she liked the wave wedding better than a traditional because with only 25 people, in two-hour waves, she was able to talk to more people and hold deeper conversations. They repeated their vows at least two times, had a first dance at least three times and Brandon got to kiss his bride time and time again.
As for me, I was able to hang out with my brother and his family. And relax and recharge.
I didn’t realize how burnt out I was until I was relaxing, on Waikiki Beach.
We get focused on what needs to get done at our jobs, the stress builds up, the work load increases and we find ourselves spending all our time on the urgent things instead of the important things. Natasha and Brandon had this happen to them a number of times as they tried to get married during COVID. I did it time and time again trying to get a daily and two weeklies out all on deadline. It can become overwhelming.
So for the last week I shifted gears. I took a number of photo walks along the beach, in town and around the island. I got to fly around Molokai with my nephew, Joshua, who is a pilot. I left the newspaper world behind and focused on my own photography, studied the Bible, prayed and relaxed. I didn’t even look at a newspaper until I checked out.
I’ll be back in the office on Monday. I didn’t check emails until toward the end of the trip, but only read two and responded to both, and there were a number of other urgent things I ignored.