BRAD STAMAN: Not so happy with Franklin & Willett

This morning, bright and early, 2 a.m. to be exact, we sprang forward. The alarm went off a few hours later at the same time it had yesterday morning, but we lost an hour thanks in part to Mr. Franklin and Mr. Willett.

Benjamin Franklin was the first to throw out the idea of daylight saving time while he was serving as an American delegate in Paris in 1784. He proposed it in an essay, “An Economical Project.”

The first person to seriously advocate the idea was London builder William Willett (1857-1915) in the pamphlet, “Waste of Daylight” (1907).

“Everyone appreciates the long, light evenings,” Willett said. “Everyone laments their shortage as autumn approaches; and everyone has given utterance to regret that the clear, bright light of an early morning during spring and summer months is so seldom seen or used.”

Britain passed an act on May 17, 1916, and Willett’s scheme was put in operation on the following Sunday, May 21, 1916.

On this side of the Atlantic, daylight saving time began on March 31, 1918. Daylight Saving Time was observed for seven months in 1918 and 1919. After World War I ended, the law proved so unpopular (mostly because people rose earlier and went to bed earlier than people do today) that it was repealed in 1919 with a Congressional override of President Woodrow Wilson’s veto. Daylight Saving Time became a local option.

Over the years it has gone through some changes, but today Daylight Saving Time in the U.S. begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.

In most of the countries of Western Europe Daylight Saving Time begins at 1 a.m. GMT on the last Sunday of March and ends at 1 a.m. GMT on the last Sunday of October. In Europe it is called “summer time.”

Arizona and Hawaii do not use DST. I have relatives in both of those states. Yesterday, I could talk with my daughter in Arizona at the same time in both locations but today we are separated by 1,008 miles and one hour.

Research has shown that there are more heart attacks and a drop in work productivity the first day following our one hour spring forward.

The goal is to give us more sunlight at the end of our day instead of the beginning.

As one who wakes before the sun breaks the horizon each morning, I am not a big fan of losing an hour of sunlight in the morning. I was just getting used to seeing the sun as I drank my first cup of coffee. And let’s face a reality of life, an extra hour of late day sunlight only means more honey-do’s to do.

A friend was telling me about a town in northern Nebraska which sets on the time line. He said some of the residents don’t change with daylight saving, instead they simply change their time zone. Yesterday they were in Central Time, today Mountain Standard Time.

So if there is anyone out there with a petition to eliminate DST I’m ready and willing to sign, but I encourage you to find me quickly. Find me while my body is still cursing Mr. Franklin and Mr. Willett and counting down to that November day when we finally fall back.

CORRECTION NOTE: Last week in my column, “Mr. Putin, End Your War,” I stated, “America ran out of Afghanistan leaving behind all kinds of weapons arming the Taliban, but no such weapons have been sent to Ukraine. The United Nations will not enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine, just sanctions.” The first and last sentences are correct, however the second sentence makes it sound as if the United States has not sent any military hardware to Ukraine; that is not correct. We have and I am sorry for the misstatement.

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.