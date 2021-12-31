BRAD STAMAN: Out with the old, hope for the new in 2022

We are saying “GOODBYE” to 2021 and “HELLO” to 2022. We enter this New Year with a hope and prayer for less craziness, a less divided nation and more respect for one another.
There will still be plenty of craziness being drug into the New Year; mandates that are constitutionally questionable, a political divide that is unhealthy locally, statewide and nationwide. But one of the biggest is the hate we seem to have toward one another simply because we disagree.
Example: Some of you have already tuned me out because I questioned the mandates. I didn’t sing the song you wanted to hear, so out with the bum. Others of you have tuned me in simply because you agree with that thought, but once I say something you disagree with, you move to the next channel. Both are wrong and represent one of the biggest problems facing our nation in 2022.
Once we would listen, argue, listen and argue some more then walk away still respecting one another and agreeing to disagree.
Over the last two years we have seen the divide between sides widen, and instead of listening we are ready to fight. Peaceful protests become violent riots, businesses and lives are destroyed. The results do not bring more understanding but a larger divide.
Moving into 2022, America is a nation ready to erupt from all sides. And each side is pointing the finger at the other.
“They’re to blame, not us!”
Truth is the blame falls on all of us.
We need to stop the ridiculous hate and bullying toward those we disagree with. If we really want those on the other side of the alley to seriously listen to our side we MUST listen to their side. It doesn’t mean we have to change our mind, we can stand as firmly as before, but we need to listen to one another.
I remember a three year debate I had with an atheist professor. As a Bible believing Christian we had very little in common. He believed I was wrong, I believed he was wrong, however we enjoyed the running debate. We respected one another, though our beliefs were radically different. We listened to one another, really listened. When I moved away for the community I hadn’t changed his mind, he hadn’t changed mine, but we were still friends. The ongoing debates strengthened my beliefs because I had to think about them and defend them.
There is no need to hate those who we disagree with, no need to attempt to bully them, IF you are secure in your beliefs.
If you are not secure in what you believe, you need to do some research and become secure. Don’t just believe something because it is trending with your crowd. Instead, know what you believe and why. This way you may not like being challenged, but you are able to stand firm, without getting angry and hateful when you are.
Jesus said, “. . if a house is divided against itself, that house cannot stand (Mark 3:25).” The context is different, but the idea applies to America today.
“Our strength as a nation comes in our unity,” retired neurosurgeon and politician Ben Carson said. “We are the United Stands of America, not the divided states.”
Much of the craziness of 2020 and 2021 will follow us into 2022, but we can choose to leave the hate behind. We need to choose to stop playing the blame game, look in the mirror before casting stones. In 2022, we need to truly listen to and respect those we agree with and those we do not.
The New Year will hopefully usher in new hope for the United States of America, a country that is still the greatest place on earth to call home.