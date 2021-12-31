BRAD STAMAN: Out with the old, hope for the new in 2022

“They’re to blame, not us!”

Truth is the blame falls on all of us.

We need to stop the ridiculous hate and bullying toward those we disagree with. If we really want those on the other side of the alley to seriously listen to our side we MUST listen to their side. It doesn’t mean we have to change our mind, we can stand as firmly as before, but we need to listen to one another.

I remember a three year debate I had with an atheist professor. As a Bible believing Christian we had very little in common. He believed I was wrong, I believed he was wrong, however we enjoyed the running debate. We respected one another, though our beliefs were radically different. We listened to one another, really listened. When I moved away for the community I hadn’t changed his mind, he hadn’t changed mine, but we were still friends. The ongoing debates strengthened my beliefs because I had to think about them and defend them.

There is no need to hate those who we disagree with, no need to attempt to bully them, IF you are secure in your beliefs.