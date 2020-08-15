Breann Leath’s parents both worked for the Marion County Sheriff’s office, her two sisters worked in corrections and 24-year-old Breann was a proud member of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
She had been on the force for only three years.
The day was Thursday, April 9, 2020 and Officer Leath responded to a domestic disturbance shortly before 3 p.m. at 1803 Edinburge Square. As she approached the door someone inside opened fire through the apartment’s closed door, striking her.
Breann became one of the 157 officers to die in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org). She is one of 29 to die this year from gunfire.
In its 2020 Mid-Year Law Enforcement Officer Fatalities Report with preliminary data through June 30, 2020, it revealed that 65 law enforcement officers have been killed in the line of duty in 2020. Firearms-related fatalities were the leading cause of law enforcement deaths. Of these deaths, nine officers lost their lives while investigating a suspicious person or activity, five officers died while attempting to make an arrest and three were killed while responding to domestic disturbance calls.
The job is dangerous and officers never know what awaits them on the other side of the door.
Recently, the actions of a few bad cops have tainted our view of all law enforcement. This is wrong. The vast majority of law enforcement officers are good people, doing a great, and often times, thankless job protecting their communities.
Like Officer Leath, they leave behind their loved ones to answer the call when someone needs help, never knowing what they will encounter.
Most of us only encounter law enforcement when we failed to stop on red, or when we are speeding to get somewhere. We are frustrated and wonder why the officer couldn’t have just turned a blind eye. At other times we meet them when we’ve been in an accident or something terrible has happened, of our own doing or someone else’s.
Those in Blue see things and deal with things most of us only watch on television and according to ZipRecruiter their pay in Nebraska ranges from $24,793-$73,884, with the average being $48,018. Nationally the average is slightly higher at $48,418.
Since the horrible death of a Black man in Minneapolis at the hands of four bad cops protests and riots have called for change. Some even are going as far as calling for defunding and dismantling the police.
Anyone with any common sense understands defunding and dismantling is foolish talk.
As for change, every profession has to look at itself and ask what are we doing right, what are we doing wrong and how can we improve?
The ongoing riots have now taken on a life of their own and are smothering out the original cries to address race issues in our country. Instead they are dividing and turning the summer of 2020 into the summer of hate.
It is important to stay focused, set aside our hate, open up dialogues on race, and rally together for the Blue. The men and women in Blue put their lives on the line every day to keep Americans safe. To say we don’t need them is to stick our heads in the sand and ignore the crime statistics.
The Denver Post reported on Monday, Aug. 10 there had been 274 rape cases so far this year in Denver. Forbes reported a 28% increase in the number of murders in 23 major U.S. cities through June. In Chicago alone they reported 433 murders.
On average, there are close to 20 people per minute who are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S., according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Who answers the call when horrible things like these happen?
It is those in Blue who respond day or night. They have no idea what they will find, who they will meet and what awaits them on the other side of that door.
For Officer Leath, a young Black law enforcement officer, Badge #2951 it was a bullet ending her watch. She and her fellow officers across this country deserve our respect and thanks for a job well done.
