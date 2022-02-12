BRAD STAMAN: Respecting those in blue

In Phoenix, Arizona, five officers were shot in an ambush Friday – four as they tried to take a baby to safety. All five will survive, along with the baby. However, it highlights the danger officers can find themselves in anywhere, anytime.

Looking at the website Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) the numbers of officers lost over the last seven years has climbed.

In 2016 a total of 181 officers died, 64 by gunfire. Twenty-one ended their watch in January and February. A year later 186 officers ended their watch, 45 to gunfire, 35 in the first two months of the year. In 2018 187 officers died, 52 to gunfire, 26 in January and February. A year later 156 officers died, 50 to gunfire and 29 were lost in the first two months. In 2020 the number of officers who died jumped to 387, 45 to gunfire, 22 in January and February. Last year 526 officers died, 62 to gunfire, 98 in the first two months of the year.

Why the huge jump? The COVID-19 pandemic has hit law enforcement hard with 256 lives lost to the virus in 2020, 362 in 2021 and 24 so far this year. Many of those officers lost contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.