BRAD STAMAN: Respecting those in blue

Detective Jason Rivera had been on the job for one year and three months. Three months early the 22-year-old married his wife. On Jan. 21, 2022, he and his partner, Detective Wilbert Mora answered a domestic dispute call in an apartment at 119 Wester 135th Street in Harlem.
They joined a third officer and arrived at the apartment at 6:30 p.m. After speaking with the suspect’s mother, officers Rivera and Mora went to the rear of the apartment to interview the suspect. The third officer stayed with the suspect’s mother.
As Rivera and Mora approached the door to a bedroom the suspect was in, the suspect opened the door and immediately began to fire at the officers. Both officers were struck. The third officer was able to return fire, killing the suspect.
Detectives Rivera and Mora were transported to Harlem Hospital. A short time after arriving at the hospital officer Rivera died from his wounds; four days later detective Mora died.
Mora was only 27 years old and had been on the force four years. The two New York City Police Department detectives are among the 42 brave officers who have lost their lives so far in 2022. Sunday, Feb. 13 is the 44th day of the year.
These brave men and women lost their lives protecting and serving their communities.
In Phoenix, Arizona, five officers were shot in an ambush Friday – four as they tried to take a baby to safety. All five will survive, along with the baby. However, it highlights the danger officers can find themselves in anywhere, anytime.
Looking at the website Officer Down Memorial Page (odmp.org) the numbers of officers lost over the last seven years has climbed.
In 2016 a total of 181 officers died, 64 by gunfire. Twenty-one ended their watch in January and February. A year later 186 officers ended their watch, 45 to gunfire, 35 in the first two months of the year. In 2018 187 officers died, 52 to gunfire, 26 in January and February. A year later 156 officers died, 50 to gunfire and 29 were lost in the first two months. In 2020 the number of officers who died jumped to 387, 45 to gunfire, 22 in January and February. Last year 526 officers died, 62 to gunfire, 98 in the first two months of the year.
Why the huge jump? The COVID-19 pandemic has hit law enforcement hard with 256 lives lost to the virus in 2020, 362 in 2021 and 24 so far this year. Many of those officers lost contracted COVID-19 in the line of duty.
We have focused a great deal of time and press on the few bad officers. The picture of law enforcement officers today is often seen as the bad guy, though the vast majority is just the opposite. They are hard workers, good family members, involved in their communities, and truly want to serve and protect. Most are not like the cops on TV and real cases are seldom, if ever, solved in one hour, with no loose ends.
They also find themselves working closely with people who are battling COVID-19 and though the officers wear masks and gloves they can still be exposed.
These officers leave their families and go to work without knowing, most days, what they will face. They could find themselves dealing with an angry motorist involved in a fender bender, a couple fighting over a child, a person wanting to commit suicide by cop, a person with COVID-19 needing help getting to the hospital, or an angry son in a back bedroom with a gun.
In Phoenix the officers put themselves in the line of fire to protect an innocent child. In Harlem, detectives Rivera and Mora were answering a call about a family dispute between a mother and her son. Like anyone else they need to be held accountable, but they also deserve our respect and thanks.