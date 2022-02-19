BRAD STAMAN: Shiffrin's lesson to us all

Mikaela Shiffrin went into the Beijing Olympics with great expectations. She arrived in China as one of the biggest stars in Alpine ski racing. She had already won three Olympic medals, two golds and a silver, six world championship golds and three overall World Cup titles. However, things did not go as planned.
Instead of ruling the medal stands, she would go zero for five in individual races. Three of those races she was not able to finish.
“I’m really disappointed,” Shiffrin said. “And I’m really frustrated.”
After falling a third time she said she felt like “a joke.”
The haters came out on social media calling her much worse. These jealous haters sitting at home halfway around the world, many of whom wouldn’t have the courage to put on a pair of skis, lash out.
Cowards like to play the bully from a distance, hiding behind a computer screen. They do it with superstars and maybe to you. Lies that can cut deep making one want to give up but take a lesson from Shiffrin.
Shiffrin will not leave China with the medals she wanted, but she is no joke and will leave as a role model for all of us.
Instead of giving up, throwing in the towel and skiing off into the sunset, Shiffrin picked herself up and tried again, and again and again. She NEVER gave up.
There is a huge lesson for all of us in her example.
If you submit your resume and someone else is chosen, DO NOT GIVE UP.
If you try out for a team or a role in a play and someone else is chosen, DO NOT GIVE UP.
If your world seems to be collapsing around you, DO NOT GIVE UP.
If you are thinking you have nothing to live for, DO NOT GIVE UP.
You feel like a joke, DO NOT GIVE UP.
One of the greatest skiers of all time, an Olympic gold medalist, can relate. And like her, DO NOT GIVE UP.
One of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, Michael Jordan, once said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”
The true heroes, the stars, are not always the ones who bring home all the medals; instead, it is the one who fights through the failures, the frustrations and heartaches. They are the ones who are successful in the long run.
“Far better is it to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure ... than to rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy nor suffer much, because they live in a gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat,” America’s 26th President Theodore Roosevelt once said.