BRAD STAMAN: Shiffrin's lesson to us all

There is a huge lesson for all of us in her example.

If you submit your resume and someone else is chosen, DO NOT GIVE UP.

If you try out for a team or a role in a play and someone else is chosen, DO NOT GIVE UP.

If your world seems to be collapsing around you, DO NOT GIVE UP.

If you are thinking you have nothing to live for, DO NOT GIVE UP.

You feel like a joke, DO NOT GIVE UP.

One of the greatest skiers of all time, an Olympic gold medalist, can relate. And like her, DO NOT GIVE UP.

One of the greatest basketball players to ever play the game, Michael Jordan, once said, “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”

The true heroes, the stars, are not always the ones who bring home all the medals; instead, it is the one who fights through the failures, the frustrations and heartaches. They are the ones who are successful in the long run.