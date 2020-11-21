BRAD STAMAN: Time for civility and respect

Civility and respect are two words forgotten in today’s political world and as a result, we see it disappearing throughout our society.
We offer civility (courtesy and politeness) and respect (honor and esteem) to those who agree with us, but not to those who do not.
In the political realm, we like to believe that in the past Democrats such as United States Sen. Tip O’Neill and Republican President Ronald Reagan worked together to find compromise and get legislation passed. They didn’t.
Like today, the two sides fought bitterly.
The Democrats shut down the government and even tried to impeach President Reagan.
However, there was more civility and respect back then. They might fight like two rival teams on the football field, but when finished they would leave and treat one another with civility and respect.
Somehow, someway, at the end of the day, we need our leaders to get back to showing respect even for those they disagree with. Treating them with true civility and showing them respect. This includes both the Republicans and the Democrats, the conservatives and the liberals.
This is not a time to point fingers, both sides are guilty and moving forward, both sides must change their ways.
It looks as if we will have a new Democrat as our president, the Senate will stay under Republican control and Republicans picked up seats in the House. No mandate for radical change, more of a call for a meeting in the middle.
If our politicians can’t find a way to meet in the middle, we will be looking at four years with nothing accomplished. As Americans, we can’t settle for this.
In the world of politics, no one gets their way 100% of the time. Instead, there is a civil meeting somewhere between the polar opposites. Though the majority of Americans are somewhere in the middle, the noise makers tend to be on the polar extremes. Out there, they demand their way or no way. They see civility and compromise as selling out, but it is not. We can be civil and show respect for those we disagree with, without sacrificing our beliefs and values.
Your values and beliefs are important, but they are also important to those who disagree with you.
A return to civility and respect must translate into the work place and throughout our community. It must also translate onto social media.
The election is over and it is time to move forward. It is time to re-friend those you unfriended because they didn’t agree with your politics. It is time to find nice things to say to them, some of whom are family members.
Here is an idea, through the holiday season don’t post, share, like or view any political posts on any form of social media. Instead, promote the holiday spirit. Focus on Jesus’ birthday, Hanukkah, the giving of gifts, ways you can help those in need, Santa Claus, etc. You might be surprised at how your attitude changes and how you begin to look at those around you, even those who didn’t vote as you did.
We need to put civility and respect back into our daily lives. If we refuse to do so, this great nation we call home will crumble under our own stubborn selfishness.
As Americans, we do not have to agree. We can think and say that our president, our congressional representatives, our governor, all our politicians are idiots. Or we can think and say they are the greatest men and women who have ever walked the face of God’s green earth. We don’t even have to like one another, but we do have live and work together.
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, make sure, even if our leaders don’t, that you show civility and respect to those who we agree and disagree with.
