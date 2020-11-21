BRAD STAMAN: Time for civility and respect

It looks as if we will have a new Democrat as our president, the Senate will stay under Republican control and Republicans picked up seats in the House. No mandate for radical change, more of a call for a meeting in the middle.

If our politicians can’t find a way to meet in the middle, we will be looking at four years with nothing accomplished. As Americans, we can’t settle for this.

In the world of politics, no one gets their way 100% of the time. Instead, there is a civil meeting somewhere between the polar opposites. Though the majority of Americans are somewhere in the middle, the noise makers tend to be on the polar extremes. Out there, they demand their way or no way. They see civility and compromise as selling out, but it is not. We can be civil and show respect for those we disagree with, without sacrificing our beliefs and values.

Your values and beliefs are important, but they are also important to those who disagree with you.

A return to civility and respect must translate into the work place and throughout our community. It must also translate onto social media.