BRAD STAMAN: Time for drastic action

I am so tired of this pandemic. I would love to stick my head in the sand and ignore the coronavirus, but that can’t be done.
I remember when the doctor told my wife she had cancer; like this pandemic, I didn’t want to deal with it, but I had to. I had to watch my beautiful bride go through chemo, lose her hair and battle through daily challenges.
We went on with our daily lives, but our lives, our routines and how we did things radically changed, whether I liked it or not.
The same is true with this pandemic.
In February and March, we knew very little about COVID-19. Today, we know a little more but we still have a lot to learn.
Western Nebraska got off pretty easy when the coronavirus first invaded our part of the world. The first three cases were good friends of mine and they survived.
However, we haven’t been as fortunate as the second or third wave has swipe across Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle. Our numbers are surging and we are seeing our loved ones dying at alarming rates.
As of Thursday night, we had 1,941 active cases in the Panhandle, 4,098 total cases and sadly, seven more deaths have been reported since Monday, Nov. 9, less than a week. Those are scary numbers.
The governor hasn’t called for a lockdown of schools, churches and business, but if we don’t take things serious we could see it happen if hospital capacity, which is at about 20%, climbs to 25%. However, he refuses to consider a mask mandate, nor will he allow individual counties to implement such a measure to address local concerns.
Scotts Bluff County is much different than Cherry or Garden counties.
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ one size fits all is wrong. With or without the governor’s blessing we need to implement a mask mandate as a first step. Slow the spread and lock downs may not be called for.
Masks could keep our favorite restaurants, businesses and churches open. It could also keep us all healthier, alive, and slow down the spread of this virus.
I know many of us will not like anyone telling us we have to wear a mask.
We Nebraskans are an independent, stubborn bunch. Our nature is to say no to any government regulations, but if we want to say no to a statewide shutdown, we need to mask up. We need to be proactive.
Five counties in Wyoming, who are just as independent and stubborn as we are, have already implemented mask mandates.
This is not about politics. Each county should have the freedom to determine what is best for the residents of that county. For Scotts Bluff County, with our rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases and deaths related to COVID, we need to act.
The Center for Disease Control states growing evidence shows that wearing a mask protects the wearer as well as those they come in contact with.
You may try to dismiss the CDC’s recommendations because back in April, the CDC said masks prevent an infected person from spreading the virus, “so why should I listen to them now?”
Because in April we didn’t know as much about this virus as we do today and we are still learning.
A vaccine is on the way but we need to be vigilant until it arrives.
Wearing a mask is the least we can do to help slow down the spread of this virus. It is a small price to pay to help keep our loved ones, our coworkers, and our neighbors safe. It is a small price to pay to help keep businesses, schools and churches open.
Governor Ricketts, please allow local authorities to make the best decisions for their communities. Allow cities and counties to implement mask mandates, if they feel it is best.
Our elected leaders in Scotts Bluff County, commissioners and council members should take the bold step and approve mask mandates.
