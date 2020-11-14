BRAD STAMAN: Time for drastic action

I am so tired of this pandemic. I would love to stick my head in the sand and ignore the coronavirus, but that can’t be done.

I remember when the doctor told my wife she had cancer; like this pandemic, I didn’t want to deal with it, but I had to. I had to watch my beautiful bride go through chemo, lose her hair and battle through daily challenges.

We went on with our daily lives, but our lives, our routines and how we did things radically changed, whether I liked it or not.

The same is true with this pandemic.

In February and March, we knew very little about COVID-19. Today, we know a little more but we still have a lot to learn.

Western Nebraska got off pretty easy when the coronavirus first invaded our part of the world. The first three cases were good friends of mine and they survived.

However, we haven’t been as fortunate as the second or third wave has swipe across Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle. Our numbers are surging and we are seeing our loved ones dying at alarming rates.

As of Thursday night, we had 1,941 active cases in the Panhandle, 4,098 total cases and sadly, seven more deaths have been reported since Monday, Nov. 9, less than a week. Those are scary numbers.