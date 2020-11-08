BRAD STAMAN: Time to follow Paul’s instructions

The votes have been cast, counted and America will have a new president in 2021.
For the majority of Nebraska voters this news hasn’t been met with excitement, however the sun did rise this morning and will continue to do so.
President Donald Trump has filed a number of lawsuits, but when all is said and done former Vice-President Joe Biden will become this country’s 46th President.
If you are a Bible believing Christian the Apostle Paul instructs us in 1 Timothy 2:1-3 to “first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior.”
“Can’t and won’t do it!”
Wrong answer.
To say this or to say “I’ll pray for his dismissal” is unbiblical, un-Christ like.
The scripture tells us to pray for his success so you can live a “peaceful and quiet” life.
According to AP VoteCast 8 in 10 white evangelical Christians voted for President Trump.
If you didn’t vote for our next President it could be hard to accept the results, but they are the results. It may be hard to pray for someone you disagree with, but it is the Biblical thing to do.
Hopefully, President Trump and all who voted for him will accept the results and work toward and pray for our nation to come back together.
As Christians it is vital to set a Christ like example.
When Paul wrote 1 Timothy 2:1-3 the Romans ruled over Israel. The Romans ruled over the nation of Israel with an iron fist, nor did they agree with Paul and those Paul wrote to (Christians).
Jesus died on the cross for everyone including those who didn’t vote as you did.
Moving forward we must set aside our differences. Leave the past, including what you read, posted and shared on social media, behind and set an example of teamwork.
Fellow Christian, let’s do as Paul says and pray for the success of our new President.
