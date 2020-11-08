BRAD STAMAN: Time to follow Paul’s instructions

The votes have been cast, counted and America will have a new president in 2021.

For the majority of Nebraska voters this news hasn’t been met with excitement, however the sun did rise this morning and will continue to do so.

President Donald Trump has filed a number of lawsuits, but when all is said and done former Vice-President Joe Biden will become this country’s 46th President.

If you are a Bible believing Christian the Apostle Paul instructs us in 1 Timothy 2:1-3 to “first of all, that petitions, prayers, intercession and thanksgiving be made for all people — for kings and all those in authority, that we may live peaceful and quiet lives in all godliness and holiness. This is good, and pleases God our Savior.”

“Can’t and won’t do it!”

Wrong answer.

To say this or to say “I’ll pray for his dismissal” is unbiblical, un-Christ like.

The scripture tells us to pray for his success so you can live a “peaceful and quiet” life.

According to AP VoteCast 8 in 10 white evangelical Christians voted for President Trump.