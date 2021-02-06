BRAD STAMAN: Time to party like it's ...

From California to the New York Island, from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters, it is party time in America, otherwise known as Super Bowl Sunday.
Two teams, one led by a seasoned NFL veteran, the other by a young leader who will be looking for his second Super Bowl win. If he succeeds it will be his second in a row. The last team leader to accomplish that feat is the leader of the first team. In 2003, then in again in 2004, Tom Brady led his New England Patriots to victory. In all, Brady led the Patriots to the big game 9 different times, winning 6 of those times. Last year, at this time most of the so-called experts wrote the 42-year-old quarterback off, saying he was done.
He answered by switching teams and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.
Leading the team on the other sideline will be the 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes. During his short time in the NFL (4 years) he has led the Kansas City Chiefs into their second Super Bowl.
BY THE NUMBERS
While the players from each team battle it out on the gridiron, Americans, from sea to shining sea, will eat, drink and party like its 2021.
Men’s Fitness published an article a few years ago claiming we Americans drink 325 million gallons of beer on Super Bowl Sunday. If you believe this claim it means each of us, 331 million of us, will have to consume close to a full gallon of beer. This is about 10 cans of beer for each American; this would include yourself, your spouse, your children, your grandchildren, every one of us. A little hard to believe, but on Sunday, there will be a lot of beer consumed.
We will also eat 2 million pizzas, 10 million pounds of ribs, 3.8 million pounds of popcorn, 88 million pounds of cheese, and 1.3 billion chicken wings, according to Pork Business. Whether you are munching down wings or chips the Super Bowl is a goldmine for the snack industry. In 2018, according to SNAC International, we spent $387,872,716 on salty snacks the week before the Super Bowl. We spent $119,106,653 on potato chips, $20,582,423 on pretzels and $25,223,296 on refrigerated dips, to name a few of the popular snack expenses. We purchased enough tortilla chips to stretch across the United States 2.5 times.
Gamblers will wager and estimated $5.3 billion on Sunday’s game.
THE BROADCAST
The first big game pitted the Green Bay Packers, led by quarterback Bart Starr against the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Len Dawson. It was played on Jan. 15, 1967 and some 39 million total viewers watched Starr lead the Packers to victory over the Chiefs.
Last year, on Feb. 2, over 148 million total viewers tuned in to watch Mahomes lead the Chiefs to victory.
Back in 1967 a 30 second ad only cost an average of $42,500. Last year, it cost advertisers $5,600,000 for the same length advertisement, a slight increase.
ENTERTAINMENT
Here’s a ‘did you know’ question. Who was the first celebrity to perform at halftime (we’ll get back to that a little later)?
Last year Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem. Over the years our national anthem has been sung by the likes of Gladys Knight, Carrie Underwood, Billy Joel, Luther Vandross, Neil Diamond, the Little Angels Children’s Choir, the U.S. Air Force Academy Chorales and others. The GSU Tiger Marching Band performed twice, first at Super Bowl II in 1968 and again before Super Bowl IX in 1975. The Pride of Arizona with the Michigan Marching Band and the UCLA Choir sang the national anthem before the first Super Bowl in 1967. Only one year, 1977, the national anthem was not sung. This year Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will team up to sing the anthem before the game.
As for halftime entertainment, the very first halftime performers were the University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands. The Grambling State band returned the next year. The first celebrity took the stage in 1970, it was Carol Channing.
‘SUPER SICK MONDAY’
As the final seconds tick off the clock and either you are happy your team won or sad your team lost, within the next 12 hours, maybe a little longer the alarm will go off and it’s back to work, or maybe not.
The day after Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year to skip work. According to a survey conducted by Workforce Institute of Kronos Incorporated there will be over 17 million Americans who will call in sick.
So from wherever you live in this great country, anywhere from California to the New York Island, from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters, enjoy the big game. Be responsible, cheer on your team and hopefully, after celebrating Super Bowl Sunday you will be at work and forgo Super Sick Monday.