BRAD STAMAN: Time to party like it's ...

From California to the New York Island, from the redwood forest to the Gulf Stream waters, it is party time in America, otherwise known as Super Bowl Sunday.

Two teams, one led by a seasoned NFL veteran, the other by a young leader who will be looking for his second Super Bowl win. If he succeeds it will be his second in a row. The last team leader to accomplish that feat is the leader of the first team. In 2003, then in again in 2004, Tom Brady led his New England Patriots to victory. In all, Brady led the Patriots to the big game 9 different times, winning 6 of those times. Last year, at this time most of the so-called experts wrote the 42-year-old quarterback off, saying he was done.

He answered by switching teams and leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl.

Leading the team on the other sideline will be the 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes. During his short time in the NFL (4 years) he has led the Kansas City Chiefs into their second Super Bowl.

BY THE NUMBERS

While the players from each team battle it out on the gridiron, Americans, from sea to shining sea, will eat, drink and party like its 2021.