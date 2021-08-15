BRAD STAMAN: Time to the stop the COVID bullying

The answer is no.

To get vaccinated and/or to wear a mask is a person’s individual choice. It should be their choice to have their children vaccinated. It should also be their choice whether they have their children wear a mask or not. Their choice must be respected, even if we disagree.

But could it impact others around them?

Yes it could; but again, it is their bodies, their choices.

As one who gets the flu shot every year, has had COVID-19 and is fully vaccinated for COVID, I do not understand why anyone would not get the vaccine. However, I have good friends and family members who have chosen not to be vaccinated and I respect them for the choice they have made. It is their bodies, their choices.

For the masks, we were first told masks were only needed if you were sick. Then we were told we needed masks. Then we were told we should wear two masks, then one, then we didn’t need them and now we should wear them again. We were told the vaccines would get us back to normal, but now we are being told we should wear the masks again.

If everyone got vaccinated we would be back to normal, you might say.

Maybe, but this is a changing virus and the vaccines, for the most part, are working.