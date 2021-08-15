BRAD STAMAN: Time to the stop the COVID bullying

Brad Staman
Our country, the greatest in the world, is being divided in so many different ways; Republicans versus Democrats, rich versus poor, blacks versus whites, rural verses urban, vaccinated versus unvaccinated, masked versus unmasked.
The divides are not the problem. The problem is the anger and shaming, which is bullying, of those who are on the opposite side of what is accepted as today’s norms.
A good example is the present divide between vaccinated versus the unvaccinated and the maskers versus the unmasked. Those who have chosen to live in the world of the latter are now the outcasts. The ones, Arnold Schwarzenegger called in a recent CNN interview “schmucks.”
When did it become acceptable to bully those who see the world differently? When did it become acceptable to verbally or physically assault those who disagree with the norm?
What are we willing to do if these “schmucks” don’t start wearing the masks, or even worse, what if they don’t “screw” their “freedoms” and not get vaccinated? Do we ask them to wear a yellow UV, for unvaccinated, sewn on the lapels of their clothing so everyone can tell they’re different from the accepted ones? If this doesn’t work, should we round them up and take them to camps, away from everyone else? This way they will only infect one another and the accepted will stay safe.
The answer is no.
To get vaccinated and/or to wear a mask is a person’s individual choice. It should be their choice to have their children vaccinated. It should also be their choice whether they have their children wear a mask or not. Their choice must be respected, even if we disagree.
But could it impact others around them?
Yes it could; but again, it is their bodies, their choices.
As one who gets the flu shot every year, has had COVID-19 and is fully vaccinated for COVID, I do not understand why anyone would not get the vaccine. However, I have good friends and family members who have chosen not to be vaccinated and I respect them for the choice they have made. It is their bodies, their choices.
For the masks, we were first told masks were only needed if you were sick. Then we were told we needed masks. Then we were told we should wear two masks, then one, then we didn’t need them and now we should wear them again. We were told the vaccines would get us back to normal, but now we are being told we should wear the masks again.
If everyone got vaccinated we would be back to normal, you might say.
Maybe, but this is a changing virus and the vaccines, for the most part, are working.
If you have gotten the vaccine, then you should be safe and if you are one who gets a breakthrough case, then it shouldn’t be as bad. If you are unvaccinated, then this alone is a great reason to get the vaccine and it is a much better selling point than the bullying.
This is a nasty bug that has killed and will continue to kill, but we must not allow it to tear us apart as a country and turn us against each other. We must not allow it to turn us into a herd of hypocritical bullies.
There is no need for shaming, for threats or new mandates. No need for calling people names, which goes against everything that is right, and let people make their choice. If they don’t choose as you think they should, it is on them. If they get sick and die, it is on them.
That is what freedom is all about. You have the freedom to make the right or wrong decision. Your right decision might be my wrong decision. Yes, it creates divisions, but America is a nation of many different groups and beliefs. We are a diverse group of individuals and like it or not, that is what makes this country so great.
There is no need to be a nation of bullies.