Long, long ago, about this time of year, I was getting ready to start the 7th grade, but there was a problem. The school was not going to allow me to attend unless I visited the barber.
The battle lines were drawn and my dad, who happened to also be on the school board, went to bat for his son.
My stand for long hair back in the day was my personal right. My hair length would not infect any of my classmates, my teacher or their loved ones. It only impacted me.
Today, the battle lines are being drawn over masks: Will I wear one or not? However, today’s battle line has a much deeper impact than just me. The question of wearing a mask or not, could impact anyone I come in contact with and their loved ones.
Wearing a mask or not wearing mask is not a political statement. Republicans wear masks, as do Democrats. The President himself, finally, put on a mask. It should not be about politics; instead it needs to be about those we come in contact with.
We are dealing with a pandemic which has cost us more than 140,000 fellow Americans, as of Friday, July 17. It is a real problem.
In Nebraska we are not required to wear masks, however, if the pandemic continues that could change. It has already changed in some businesses where masks are now being required.
Here in western Nebraska, we are a proud independent breed. No one tells us what to do or how to do it. But we are also very compassionate, understanding and ready to step up to help a neighbor. Hopefully, we will be willing to set aside our pride and do likewise with the question of wearing a mask or not wearing one.
I read a story from Michigan where two men got into a fight over wearing a mask at a store. The fight ended with one man being stabbed. This is only one of many foolish confrontations over masks.
Masks, like a haircut, are not a hill worth dying on.
Our Constitution gives us great freedom, however, during a pandemic the government, like it or not, also has the authority to do a lot of things that would otherwise be very questionable. After the pandemic, we will need to make sure all our freedoms we feel we are losing now are restored. However, with the pandemic not showing any signs of slowing, there are new regulations and unfortunately, more could be on the way.
Individual businesses can also make requirements of people doing business in their establishments. Go into many businesses you will see a sign reading, “No shirt, no shoes, no service,” today many are adding “no mask, no service.”
We may not like it, but would you rather the store, all the stores be closed again?
We are seeing the number of cases climb locally, statewide and across the county. It is alarming and some states have or are considering locking down again.
The lock downs are killing small businesses and crippling our economy. If wearing a mask could slow down the spread and help keep the doors open, isn’t it a sacrifice worth making?
There have been a lot of differing reports on the effectiveness of masks. Some early reporters said they only worked in keeping you from spreading the virus. Yet, now we are seeing more evidence that they help stop you from getting the virus and from spreading the virus to others.
I personally do not like wearing the masks, but it is a small price to pay to keep businesses open, events like the fair taking place and my neighbors from getting sick.
My hair stayed long, just over the top of my ears, and I started back to school. Today, I want to help keep businesses open, events continuing and my neighbors safe. For now, in today’s COVID world, I’ll wear a mask.
