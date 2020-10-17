BRAD STAMAN: We are better than this

Different doesn’t mean one is better than the other or one should be respected and honored while the other shunned.

In describing the church in 1 Corinthians 12:12 the apostle Paul says “the body is not made up of one part but of many,” each is different. The same is true of a family, a school and a community.

There is not just a bunch of feet in a community. If there were, not much would ever get done. So why should a school or community just have one group of people who look, act, talk and think the same? Not only would such a community be very boring to live in, it would also be very dysfunctional.

We do need to learn to accept and respect those who are different from us. This includes those whose skin color might not match ours, those who worship differently, those whose sexual orientation is different, those whose economic status is different and even those who don’t plan to vote as we do.

Together, we make up a beautiful tapestry that is stronger as a result of our differences.

So how do we do this?