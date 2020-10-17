BRAD STAMAN: We are better than this

Growing up I remember hearing my mother tell me time and time again, “Young man, everything you do and say reflects back on us (mom and dad), your brothers, all your family and your community.” Usually, those words came after I’d said or done something wrong.
I never liked hearing those words, but she was right and those words still ring true today for all of us.
That is why the words of hate from one or more cowards who Zoom bombed a recent Scottsbluff School Board meeting hurts so badly. It reflects on all of us.
Those who did it may be feeling very proud of themselves, but they shouldn’t be. Their words of hate scream, “I’m an idiot, and I don’t care who I bring shame to in order to let everyone know how STUPID I really am!”
This act of stupidity gives all of us a black eye. It makes us, as a community, look bad and as a community we need to react in a positive way.
As Ruth Kozal said in her letter in Thursday’s newspaper, “We are better than what this small-minded group tried to demonstrate.”
Scottsbluff, Gering, western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming are not perfect. To say we have no problems would be a lie, but to turn a blind eye to our problems would be foolish.
These cowards tore off a bandage, exposed a wound and now we must not ignore our differences.
Different doesn’t mean one is better than the other or one should be respected and honored while the other shunned.
In describing the church in 1 Corinthians 12:12 the apostle Paul says “the body is not made up of one part but of many,” each is different. The same is true of a family, a school and a community.
There is not just a bunch of feet in a community. If there were, not much would ever get done. So why should a school or community just have one group of people who look, act, talk and think the same? Not only would such a community be very boring to live in, it would also be very dysfunctional.
We do need to learn to accept and respect those who are different from us. This includes those whose skin color might not match ours, those who worship differently, those whose sexual orientation is different, those whose economic status is different and even those who don’t plan to vote as we do.
Together, we make up a beautiful tapestry that is stronger as a result of our differences.
So how do we do this?
First, take a long look in the mirror and be honest with yourself. Are there things you need to work on? Second, as Kozal said, don’t be silent. Like my mom said, your actions reflect on all of us. So being silent as a community says, bad behavior, unloving behavior, is okay and that is not who we are. Third, we need to be talking, sharing and getting to know one another better. And then we must continue to keep working together to love and respect one another, even if we don’t always see eye to eye.
As a Christian, it is also important to remember Jesus didn’t just go to the cross for those who looked, acted and believed as He did. Jesus went to that cross for everyone, including you and even those fools who did the ill-advised Zoom bomb.
Hopefully, those who vomited their hate at the school board meeting will see the light and change their ways. Hopefully, we as a community will never accept such actions as okay, but instead show ourselves as a community working together to always become better.
