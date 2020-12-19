BRAD STAMAN: We must come together

President-elect Joe Biden will take office on Jan. 20 after winning a hotly debated election. Many Republicans who are supporters of President Donald Trump have questioned the election and some are even calling for secession from the union.
Four years ago as Republican Donald Trump was about take office as the president of the United States, there were calls by some folks in California for their state to secede. This is similar to the secession talk in Texas a few years before then by some people unhappy with President-elect Barack Obama, a Democrat.
I didn’t vote for Biden, but he won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
There were questions about the vote and those need to be examined for future elections. However, it is now time to move forward as a country.
President Trump, and his supporters, need to take the high ground, accept the results whether he agrees with them or not. Trump and his supporters must think of what is best for the country, and that is unity.
Unity doesn’t mean we all agree all the time, but we respect one another and are working through our differences to move the country forward. Over the next four years we will disagree, argue bitterly, but hopefully, we try to heal the divide. Moving forward we need to respect one another and our differences.
This great nation is divided about 50/50. We in the press love to focus on the extremes, the far right and the far left, but the majority of Americans are in the middle, leaning to the left or the right. Few march in lock step with either party.
Strong political disagreement is to be expected in our society. But the fact remains that as Americans, we’re all in this together.
Calling for the breakup of our country, regardless of how improbable such a split might be, is irresponsible. Such rhetoric only worsens the political divisions.
National unity was a theme for George Washington during his presidency. His farewell address in 1796 called for fellowship among the young country’s regions. His message is as relevant in the 21st century as it was in the 18th.
In Washington’s address marking the end of his two terms as president, he urged Americans not to allow sectional differences between “Northern and Southern; Atlantic and Western” to undermine the “community of Interest as one Nation.”
James Madison, who was the country’s fourth president, also served in the 1790s as a Virginia congressman and often challenged the Washington administration’s policies. However, Madison also emphasized the need for national solidarity.
Late in life, Madison, the central figure in crafting the U.S. Constitution, penned a manuscript he titled “Advice to My Country.” He wrote: “The advice nearest my heart and deepest in my convictions is that the Union of the states be cherished and perpetuated.”
Nebraska’s capital city is named for Abraham Lincoln, who dedicated his presidency to keeping the nation whole. He stated in his inaugural address in 1861: “I hold that in contemplation of universal law, and of the Constitution, the Union of these States is perpetual.”
Unfortunately for President Lincoln, instead of staying united, we divided. The result of this division saw friends, neighbors, family members fighting against one another in our country’s Civil War. Over 620,000 Americans were killed.
Our American leaders, like Lincoln, Madison and Washington, understood the abiding need to hold our country together amid its inevitable disagreements and tensions. They gave us a great gift we call the United States of America, and it’s our duty as Americans to strive to uphold that vital principle.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!