BRAD STAMAN: We must come together

This great nation is divided about 50/50. We in the press love to focus on the extremes, the far right and the far left, but the majority of Americans are in the middle, leaning to the left or the right. Few march in lock step with either party.

Strong political disagreement is to be expected in our society. But the fact remains that as Americans, we’re all in this together.

Calling for the breakup of our country, regardless of how improbable such a split might be, is irresponsible. Such rhetoric only worsens the political divisions.

National unity was a theme for George Washington during his presidency. His farewell address in 1796 called for fellowship among the young country’s regions. His message is as relevant in the 21st century as it was in the 18th.

In Washington’s address marking the end of his two terms as president, he urged Americans not to allow sectional differences between “Northern and Southern; Atlantic and Western” to undermine the “community of Interest as one Nation.”

James Madison, who was the country’s fourth president, also served in the 1790s as a Virginia congressman and often challenged the Washington administration’s policies. However, Madison also emphasized the need for national solidarity.