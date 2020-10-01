BRAD STAMAN: We must move past the hate

The one thing that stood out above all the political spin during Tuesday night’s Presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden was hate. Both men showed no respect for the other and no love toward one another.

Both sides will claim their guy out-did the other, but the biggest losers were the average American citizen. Our leaders, both Trump and Biden, gave us and the world a very poor showing of what used to be called good sportsmanship.

The lack of sportsmanship has been building since November four years ago. Like it or not, in November 2016 Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United States. Good sportsmanship would have been the GOP, the Democrats, the media and we Americans receive him as such. We didn’t.

Now the hate is erupting in a total disrespect for anyone who disagrees with us.

There is no room for diversity of ideas anymore and that is scary.

We have issues in our country, big issues, but the biggest is a need to move past the hate.

In November one of these men will be elected president and the concern, as a country, is where we go from there.