BRAD STAMAN: What ever happened to common sense?

High school football players battle face to face for four quarters, then instead of the typical end of game handshakes they form two lines, six feet part, and wave at each other.
The Oregon Trail Days Parade was a no go, but we packed thousands of men, women and children into an outdoor stadium to watch a Rubber Check Race. No COVID cases have been tied to the latter.
We can play professional football, but the Big Ten says no college football. No college sports until spring in the Big Ten.
In one of the phases, day cares were allowed to have 15 kids in a room all day, but churches were told they could not offer children’s church or Sunday school.
Really?
One of the biggest challenges we have with dealing with the pandemic is the seeming lack of common sense. It is time we bring some common sense into this whole pandemic discussion, and trust Americans to make some of their own choices.
Wear a mask when you’re out in public, not because it is a mandate, but because it makes good common sense. If not to protect yourself, protect your neighbor. We shouldn’t need a mandate.
Allow people to use their own common sense in what events, businesses and places they go.
Tell someone “you can’t do something” and what are they going to do? They will do what you tell them not to do.
“They should follow the rules.”
Yes, they should but we are an independent bunch, sinners by nature, and we will naturally buck the system.
Our state slogan, “Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone,” is very true. The same can be said of our neighbors in Wyoming and South Dakota. We are an independent, stubborn and defiant bunch.
The early pioneers who settled out in these parts weren’t a group of conformists and their blood still runs thick through our veins.
Back then they relied heavily on good old common sense. It is something we still value today.
We believe common sense means one rule doesn’t fit all. What works in New York City won’t work in the Sandhills of Nebraska. This doesn’t set well with those who think government has all the answers, but common sense and history tells us, it doesn’t.
In our backyard we also don’t like inconsistency.
If it’s okay for people to be butt to butt, shoulder to shoulder at one event then it should be okay at all events. If athletes can smash into one another on the field of play, throw each other to the ground, breathe into one another’s face, they should be safe shaking one another’s hands.
This is common sense.
The pandemic has thrown our lives into a tail spin. Add in the protests, which started out for the right reasons and an upcoming hotly contested Presidential election, we need some good distractions. The protests, now riots, need to end. They are destroying cities, adding to the divide and costing lives and are distracting Americans.
Common sense says, end them now.
As for college sports, let the kids play. If an athlete is concerned, allow them to set out the season and give them an extra year of eligibility. If they want to play, let them play.
We need something to take our minds off all the craziness. Sports can do this. Leave the politics off the field and allow the players to play. Give the fans, even if not allowed into the stadiums, the chance to escape the protests, the politics and the pandemic for a few hours.
It just makes good common sense.
As for politicians, both sides need to stop using the pandemic as a way to divide and get votes. Stop making rules without using common sense, and if you are going to make rules, have them make sense.
It’s just common sense and we need to start using it again.
