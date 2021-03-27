BRAD STAMAN: What is happening at your paper

Since taking the role as editor of your newspaper I have tried to be very open and transparent with you, our faithful readers. This is one of those times.
For a short period you will be seeing more state and regional stories in your paper.
Why?
We are very short staffed.
One reporter, Mark McCarthy, left on March 19 to fill a local marketing job. A second reporter, Danielle Prokop, left on March 26 for an investigative reporter position in El Paso, Texas. Our editor in Hemingford is on maternity leave and we were two reporters short before March 19.
What this means is we are shuffling things around, scrambling a bit, but not panicking – yet.
Besides being a great reporter, Mark was our Gering Courier editor. Olivia Wieseler will be taking over those duties. She is an excellent reporter, photographer and will do a great job.
Olivia has also been helping Jeff Van Patten out on the sports’ desk.
While our Hemingford editor has been out, Mark and I had been traveling up to Hemingford once a week. He had been covering the businesses while I covered the school. Our editor is returning for light duty on Monday. I will be continuing to help out with school coverage.
As for the Star-Herald, Lauren Brant is coming back. If you remember Lauren, she was our education reporter, Gering Courier editor and she was always one of the first to grab her camera and head out to cover breaking news.
Her first day back will be April 5. However, she will start by working remotely from the western slopes of Colorado. She and her husband relocated to Colorado to explore career opportunities and will return, hopefully very soon, to beautiful western Nebraska. Until then, Lauren will work remotely.
When she left a year ago I would have laughed at the thought of remote work, but many of us have had some experience this last year with working remotely.
It will be great to have her back, even remotely, but until April 5, it will be tight.
There will be more feature stories from sister papers, which include most of the dailies in Nebraska, the Casper Star-Tribune in Wyoming and the Rapid City Journal in South Dakota.
The stories from our sister papers will be nice, but they are not the local journalism we want to provide for you our local readers. The beauty of a local newspaper is local news. What is happening at the schools, at city hall, and with the local businesses?
National media will not show up to cover the local dance teams, the track meet or musicals. They will not be at the city council meeting or carry about the county roads. That is our job.
Our job is to produce a high quality daily newspaper with the Star-Herald and two outstanding weekly papers with the Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger.
I also want to thank each of you, our faithful subscribers. You make this newspaper possible.
We are short staffed right now, but we continue to need you and more like you to keep the presses running and reporters working. Bear with us over the next few weeks, possible month, as we fill in the vacancies on our winning team.
Thank you.