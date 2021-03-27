BRAD STAMAN: What is happening at your paper

As for the Star-Herald, Lauren Brant is coming back. If you remember Lauren, she was our education reporter, Gering Courier editor and she was always one of the first to grab her camera and head out to cover breaking news.

Her first day back will be April 5. However, she will start by working remotely from the western slopes of Colorado. She and her husband relocated to Colorado to explore career opportunities and will return, hopefully very soon, to beautiful western Nebraska. Until then, Lauren will work remotely.

When she left a year ago I would have laughed at the thought of remote work, but many of us have had some experience this last year with working remotely.

It will be great to have her back, even remotely, but until April 5, it will be tight.

There will be more feature stories from sister papers, which include most of the dailies in Nebraska, the Casper Star-Tribune in Wyoming and the Rapid City Journal in South Dakota.

The stories from our sister papers will be nice, but they are not the local journalism we want to provide for you our local readers. The beauty of a local newspaper is local news. What is happening at the schools, at city hall, and with the local businesses?