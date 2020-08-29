BRAD STAMAN: You have spoken and this is where we are heading

I want to thank everyone for their input over the last few weeks in regard to the Star-Herald’s opinion page. There were all kinds of different thoughts and ideas shared. I appreciated them all, even those who were not real happy with us.

Allow me to share the direction we will be heading and the reasoning behind those decisions.

First, the overwhelming response to the new Mallard Fillmore editorial comic strip to replace the editorial cartoon was amazing. The results were clear, Mallard is a positive hit.

“I LOVE Mallard! Keep it on the ed. page,” one reader said.

“I really like Mallard,” another said, “I think he is less controversial than the editorial cartoons.”

Mallard is a conservative reporter (they do exist) and he can rub some people the wrong way. There were a few anti-Mallard readers, but the pro-Mallard readers far outweighed them. So, Mallard Fillmore will stay.

One of the positives of keeping Mallard is the room opened up for a third column most days.

We have been trying to run three columns each day. There are a few days when two are run with photos or letters to the editor.

Our mix of columns received a number of comments. Jerry Purvis’ ‘Looking Back’ received many positive comments. There were also a number of you who liked the less political columns of Gary Moore, John Newby and Sharon Randall.

There were a few of you angry about the fact we were running more conservative columns than liberal.

If you are on the liberal side, I understand, however allow me to share my view of this page and the role a newspaper plays in a community.