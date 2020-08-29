BRAD STAMAN: You have spoken and this is where we are heading

I want to thank everyone for their input over the last few weeks in regard to the Star-Herald’s opinion page. There were all kinds of different thoughts and ideas shared. I appreciated them all, even those who were not real happy with us.
Allow me to share the direction we will be heading and the reasoning behind those decisions.
First, the overwhelming response to the new Mallard Fillmore editorial comic strip to replace the editorial cartoon was amazing. The results were clear, Mallard is a positive hit.
“I LOVE Mallard! Keep it on the ed. page,” one reader said.
“I really like Mallard,” another said, “I think he is less controversial than the editorial cartoons.”
Mallard is a conservative reporter (they do exist) and he can rub some people the wrong way. There were a few anti-Mallard readers, but the pro-Mallard readers far outweighed them. So, Mallard Fillmore will stay.
One of the positives of keeping Mallard is the room opened up for a third column most days.
We have been trying to run three columns each day. There are a few days when two are run with photos or letters to the editor.
Our mix of columns received a number of comments. Jerry Purvis’ ‘Looking Back’ received many positive comments. There were also a number of you who liked the less political columns of Gary Moore, John Newby and Sharon Randall.
There were a few of you angry about the fact we were running more conservative columns than liberal.
If you are on the liberal side, I understand, however allow me to share my view of this page and the role a newspaper plays in a community.
We, as your local newspaper are an informer, promoter, educator, watchdog, and entertainer. The local paper is the voice of the community, the servant of the citizens of the community. We represent you and our editorial page should reflect you, as a community.
In the 2016 election over 70% of voters in Scotts Bluff County voted red. If you add in the surrounding counties the percentage climbs to almost 80%. The overwhelming number of readers and potential readers are red, therefore the opinion page, this page, needs to be reflection of those numbers.
If you own a restaurant and the majority of your customers are beef eaters you make sure you have more beef items on your menu than fish or chicken. You want to serve your customers. You would be foolish to not have fish and chicken on your menu, but you would want more beef items.
The same is true with newspapers.
It is not about giving in to numbers, but about serving.
We are a service business, and you are our customers.
That is why our editorial page has more conservative voices than liberal. However, since the community is not 100% red, we need to offer, like the restaurant, some blue voices.
With the new layout we are hoping to offer a few additional blue voices.
“That is not right; a newspaper should be unbiased and 50/50.”
Yes and no.
The news pages need to be unbiased and balanced. The editorial page has never been, nor does it have to be unbiased and balanced.
Our goal is to offer both red and blue views, with more red than blue.
“I don’t want any blue and if you have even one blue voice you are nothing but a liberal rag.”
Tell your restaurant owner you want only what you like, otherwise you are never coming through their door again. They can’t do that and it is not wise. Sometimes it is important to try something different.
The same is true with your political intake. Reading what you agree with is good, however reading what someone else agrees with and you don’t gives you a view into the other side’s thinking process. It can strengthen your stand and/or help you better understand where those you disagree with are coming from.
If you want only one side, this newspaper will not fit your liking.
This editorial page will reflect the community we serve and we are very proud to serve the readers of western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming. We would like to thank you for subscribing, ask you to encourage others to subscribe, and continue to let us know what you like and what you dislike.
Again, thank you for your responses.