BYRON YORK: Biden keeps SCOTUS list secret, refuses to disavow court-packing scheme

Biden, who last year said he opposed such schemes, refused to answer. “It’s a legitimate question,” he said. “But let me tell you why I’m not going to answer that question. Because it will shift the whole focus, that’s what he [Trump] wants, he never wants to talk about the issue at hand; he always tries to change the subject. Let’s say I answer that question. Then the whole debate’s going to be, well, Biden said or didn’t say, Biden said he would or wouldn’t. The discussion should be about why he is moving in a direction that’s totally inconsistent with what the Founders wanted. The Constitution says ... voters get to pick a president who gets to make the pick, and the Senate gets to decide. We’re in the middle of an election right now, you know, people are voting now. By the time this Supreme Court hearing would be held, if they hold one, it’s estimated 30% to 40% of the American people already have voted. It is a fundamental breach of constitutional principle. It must stay on that and it shouldn’t happen.”