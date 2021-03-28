BYRON YORK: The Democrats' filibuster hypocrisy

Remember that in April 2017, Democrats were in the minority in the Senate. It was not surprising that they wanted to defend minority rights. But 28 Republicans, a majority of the Senate GOP, also signed the letter, even though the president, Donald Trump, was of their own party and supported eliminating the filibuster. Both leaders, Republican Majority Leader McConnell and Democratic Minority Leader Schumer, opposed killing the filibuster.

Now, much has changed. Nearly all Senate Democrats, including Schumer, want to kill the filibuster. Only two Democrats, Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have publicly supported keeping it.

Their supporters condemn the filibuster as racist, a “relic of Jim Crow.” It is unclear why so many Democrats would have supported a “relic of Jim Crow” so recently, but in any event, they have now experienced moral enlightenment and want to eliminate the procedure.

Many Republicans, to their credit, hold the same position today, with a Democratic majority and a Democratic president, that they held a few years ago, with a Republican majority and a Republican president. McConnell is chief among them. And recently the now-minority leader delivered a devastating critique of the Democrats’ filibuster hypocrisy.