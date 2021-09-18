CHARLIE KENNEDY: Straightening out Gov. Pete Ricketts' comments

Ricketts attributes President Biden’s shuttering the Keystone XL to increased gasoline prices that are up 41.8% this July compared to the same time last year. While the number may be correct the reason is not. If you’ve done your homework on the KXL pipeline you know the one true beneficiary is Canada. Nebraska and other U.S. states were only the “right of way” for tar sand oil bound for refineries to mostly overseas customers. The boon of U.S. jobs turned out to be around 2000 with an estimated less than 50 once the pipeline went to full production. The KXL did not and would not have had any major impact on gas prices. Factor in a year ago we were in the throes of COVID with people not traveling. The increase in gas prices is due to an uptick in demand and normal market fluctuations.