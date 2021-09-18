CHARLIE KENNEDY: Straightening out Gov. Pete Ricketts' comments

NOTE: The views and opinions being expressed are my personal opinions, and not those of the entire Board of Directors of NPPD or those of NPPD.
I am responding to Governor Pete Ricketts’ “Strengthening Energy Reliability and Independence” opinion article in the Aug. 24 edition of the Star Herald. In 2018 I was elected board director for Nebraska Public Power District’s subdivision 5 which encompasses most of western Nebraska and I ran as a non-partisan independent. Governor Ricketts’ comments and accounts in the article are correct at face level, however some are misleading in support of political views and platform. While I laud our governor for many of his initiatives and successes, I believe that safe, affordable and reliable energy should not be a political issue but rather based on common sense and the best use of emerging technologies.
Governor Ricketts attributes power outages and rolling blackouts from the February 2021 polar vortex due to a lack of wind and natural gas energy and says coal and nuclear power plants continued generating during the record cold temperature. According to the Southwest Power Pool—a 14-state regional transmission grid which Ricketts references and to which NPPD is a member—there were many contributing factors to power loss, including increased consumption of natural gas and reduction of energy imports from neighboring regions. SPP’s energy capacity includes 38.9% natural gas, followed by 29% wind and 24% coal. Nuclear only accounts for about 6% of SPP’s energy mix. While we in Nebraska are accustomed to and prepared for sustained below-zero temperatures, other facilities in SPP’s footprint are not winterized to the extent our generating facilities are. In Texas, which is served by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), 30 gigawatts of electricity was lost in February from thermal sources going offline—gas, coal and nuclear.
Ricketts attributes President Biden’s shuttering the Keystone XL to increased gasoline prices that are up 41.8% this July compared to the same time last year. While the number may be correct the reason is not. If you’ve done your homework on the KXL pipeline you know the one true beneficiary is Canada. Nebraska and other U.S. states were only the “right of way” for tar sand oil bound for refineries to mostly overseas customers. The boon of U.S. jobs turned out to be around 2000 with an estimated less than 50 once the pipeline went to full production. The KXL did not and would not have had any major impact on gas prices. Factor in a year ago we were in the throes of COVID with people not traveling. The increase in gas prices is due to an uptick in demand and normal market fluctuations.
As an electric production entity NPPD is understandably a strong proponent of electric vehicles. Governor Ricketts takes exception to the White House directive that 50% of all U.S. passenger vehicles and light trucks be EV by 2030. He states it would make us reliant on China for its monopoly on rare earth minerals used in EV technology. While this sounds like a reasonable concern it loses significance if you consider the U.S. is already China’s largest customer for electronics, machinery and a long list of commodities. The transportation industry produces the most greenhouse gas emissions (about 30% of the total) followed closely by electricity production (about 25%).
Governor Ricketts suggests ethanol as a solution to independence from foreign oil. I agree biofuels have a place in our energy mix but as a stop gap rather than end all. Electric charging stations are starting to appear along our highway exits and travel routes and once the tractor-trailer industry becomes fully electric it’s only a matter of time before the internal combustion engine will be inefficient and obsolete. The all- electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck will debut in 2022 and promises to begin the transition from burning fuel to renewable technology for transportation.
Finally, Governor Ricketts claims a process called carbon capture at NPPD’s Gerald Gentleman Station will reduce 90% of the carbon dioxide that is produced by one of the station’s coal burning units and thus maintain affordable and reliable energy and add jobs. The process entails capturing CO2 before it goes into the atmosphere and storing or distributing it back into the soil. Like ethanol, carbon capture may have its place in reducing our reliance on fossil fuels but the reality is carbon capture is in its infancy and will likely be more expensive than existing renewable sources of energy.
Western Nebraska has an abundance of wind and sunshine and the price is right. Neither require mining or refining and are sustainable for generations to come. The limitation today is how to adequately store these renewable sources of energy when the wind and sun are temporarily unavailable. Our unified goal as Nebraskans should be to focus on the real game changer of battery storage for guaranteeing reliable and affordable energy that does not put more carbon where it does not belong.
