I’m always searching for words that describe the marvelous diversity and extraordinary and indescribable creation of God as well as accurately presenting and proclaiming the reality of this God of all creation. I’m not so sure “stupendous” adequately satisfies this truth of who God is, what He has done, is doing and will yet do. I suppose it will have to do for now.

Spin and spinning have so many literal examples in creation and culture. Take the obvious illustration of the spider. I never knew. Alison Hawkes, A Bay Nature editor from 2011-2017 has highly informative articles. She writes that there are various spiders that weave unique webs called orb webs, tangled webs (commonly referred to as cobwebs), wooly webs, sheet webs or funnel webs. I don’t think I suffer from arachnophobia but admittedly there is a zero tolerance for woven webs and their manufacturers inside our home.

Nonetheless, it is mind-boggling to observe and reflect on the intricate process and product of weaving a web designed for trapping prey for dinner. We know Who gets the credit for such a creation. Web-weaving-whizzes have to locate, prepare and begin their process to complete their local web. I’ve been in a treestand near some branches where the rising sun illuminates a very large orb web. Add to the view some dew drops and it becomes a picturesque marvel. Wow!

And what about silk? Silk fibers are produced by silkworms when they spin themselves into a cocoon on their journey to becoming a silk moth. These ultra-soft fibers are harvested from the cocoon in their raw state by being boiled in hot water (still containing the silkworms) and stirred until the cocoons unravel. Thus, silk fabrics are a treasured resource for fine outerwear.

Charlotte’s Web remains a fascinating fantasy within children’s literature. What’s up with Spiderman?

Human mystery declares “Oh, what a tangled web we weave.” That’s often a sad and interesting analogy.

As a fly-fisherman I have come to appreciate the phases of mayflies hatching in late June. The new adult bursts forth from its encased cocoon, making its way to the river’s surface. Many are deterred along the way into the gullet of a wary trout and never make it to the surface. Once they are freed from their dark black muck winter home, they become an “emerger” fluffing and drying their new wings. Trout go crazy with this short-term food-frenzy. Once sufficiently dry (thus they’re now called “dry flies”) they go airborne for a 3-day reproduction tryst. Resting in the overhanging tree branches by day, mating by night they will then head back to their daytime roost.

Eggs are laid on the water’s surface in the early evening hours by a fascinating dapping and slapping motion allowing the next fertilized generation to make its way down to the murky black muck to begin the cycle all over again. Once the eggs are discharged the Mayfly is now spent and dying. Its wings no longer point sky ward. They are dull and flat and fluttering their last. They are now called “spinners.” And the trout are going crazy once more with these easy pickings.

Our backyard is blessed with a few spinners made of metal and perched on 6-foot poles as they spin only at the whims of the wind. What a delightful and colorful indication of wind direction and speed.

Other intriguing spin is offered by politicians attempting to skew events to back-up their particular agendas often with skewed statistics.

Some spinners are obviously a bit more stupendous than others. I am stirred to worship Creator God, the Lord Jesus Christ. I am so glad He loves me so much that He provided the forgiveness for my sin.

PRAYER NUGGET: Heavenly Father, thank you for all Your creation and for loving us as only You can do. In Jesus’ name. Amen.