D. JAKE ROBERTS: Ah, the sweet fragrance of rain

Fresh morning dew speaks of enough humidity, wet soil and colliding temperatures to make the blades of grass boast of their thousands of shiny, silvery beads. Yet we don’t hear much about dancing in the dew. Marvelous mists can touch the thirsty tongues of tomato plants and all kinds of fragrant flowers.

We just don’t write songs about singing in the mist. There are 115 occurrences of “rain” in our Bibles. Not one of them speaks of raining cats and dogs. So what is it about rain that stirs emotional joy, dancing and singing and compositions of imaginative children’s literature? Langston Hughes says that some people feel the rain. Others just get wet. Bob Marley quipped, “Do not be angry with the rain; it simply does not know how to fall upwards.”

The beauty of puddles is that they immediately mirror and serve as evidence that it’s raining. The plunging of sky drops pound and declare their existence into a quiet smooth puddle. It’s raining, and it smells so good.

Once again we, of the Nebraska Panhandle, are not only in severe arid conditions but another 4,000-acre wind-driven wildfire blackens our treasured trees and canyons and the sky will not deny a tragedy is in our midst. There’s no patchwork fix to be had for this. We were just coming to terms with the last two wildfires – kinda.

There’s a “promised” window of rain today as I write this. We’ve become skeptical of such predictions. They have proven false in the past and are sandpapering and dashing our hopes. There’s another aroma wafting our way along with ashes on our vehicles … that clear smell of fire. This wildfire has been named the “Smokey Fire,” named for a nasty inversion that keeps barreling heavy smoke near ground level.

We are anxious. When the inversion lifts the fire can quickly spread in any direction. Kudos to the faithful fighters and those who support them. The fire will not be ignored.

And neither will the rain. Dear God, hear our plea. We need rain! Soon! Please. You don’t have to see it or even hear it. If it’s raining, our nostrils have the capacity to sense and identify that gripping aroma. Ah, the sweet fragrance of rain … truly.

We, for sure, don’t sing in the dust or jubilantly kiss in a sandstorm. That’s reserved for rainfall. Have you ever cursed the rain? Do our picnic plans supersede, and have higher value to us, than the critical importance of heavenly spiraled corn leaves screaming for rain’s life-rendering comfort? Mist and dew will never become a river. That requires rain.

God made a promise (and He has, and He will keep it). It will not rain as in the days of Noah ever again … just ask the rainbows. At this moment, our nation reports pockets of damaging raging rivers. Elsewhere sunken boats point their bows skyward as testimony that water levels are dangerously low. Ah, the sweet fragrance of rain. Come!

A poignant old hymn speaks of, “A wonderful Savior is Jesus my Lord. A wonderful Savior to me; He hideth my soul in the cleft of the rock That shadows a dry, thirsty land; He hideth my life in the depths of His love, And covers me there with His hand.”

It is one of over 8,000 hymns by the beloved Fanny J. Crosby. Either a congenital condition, or a failed mustard poultice at age six weeks would leave her blind. She led her argument for support of the education of the blind, even speaking before Congress. Is there dryness holding you back from your passion and potential? Ah, the sweet fragrance of rain!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Lord Jesus, for being our cleft in the Rock in a dry and thirsty Land.