D. JAKE ROBERTS: Ants, moon, stars, lilies and ravens

“Go to the ant, you sluggard! Consider her ways and be wise, Which, having no captain, overseer or ruler, provides her supplies in the summer, and gathers her food in the harvest.” (Proverbs 6:6,7) Though extremely high on our detested pest list and often the object of traps, poison, foot stomps and exclamations of disgust, ants remain one of nature’s most curious and impressive creations. Ants are eusocial (of an animal species, especially an insect showing an advanced level of social organization, in which a single female or caste produces the offspring as non-reproductive individuals cooperate in caring for the young…all by God’s design. That gets a big wow from me!)

King David penned, “When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, The moon and the stars, which You have ordained, what is man that You are mindful of him…?” (Psalm 8:3,4) This week there was another fantastic full moon, reflecting its mirrored light upon some extraordinary billowy lightning-infested clouds. What a sight! Humans are such a teeny speck in the grand picture of creation … yet, we are created in the image of God and the object of His great love. His son Jesus became flesh, the Lamb of God Who gave His life for our sin(s) that we might live eternally. Wow!

It was Jesus who asked His hearers, “So why do you worry about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you that even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. Now if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is, and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith? (Matthew 6:28-30) The lily is gorgeous and incredibly fragrant! I think, too, of lily as an acrostic that could stand for L.I.L.Y. (Lord, I Love You) What a great name for many of our daughters! Steve Chapman recently used the phrase “Wounded worriers” to describe those of us who cry out to God for Him to supply our needs and heal our hurts. (Absolutely no disrespect for the amazing ministry to our Wounded Warriors) We’d be wise to consider the lilies.

Finally, consider this: JESUS said to His disciples, “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat; nor about the body, what you will put on. Life is more than food, and the body is more than clothing. Consider the ravens, for they neither sow nor reap, which have neither storehouse nor barn; and God feeds them. Of how much more value are you than the birds?” (Luke 12:22-24) “Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will” (Luke 12:6,7)

We are called to consider our value to God as compared to the ants, moon, stars, lilies and ravens. Hopefully God has accomplished what He intended when He invited us to consider (emphasis mine, throughout) His impeccable creative genius on display. Might we conclude that He is worthy of our praise. “All men shall fear, and shall declare the work of God; For they shall wisely consider His doing. The righteous shall be glad in the LORD, and trust in Him. (Psalm 64:9, 10)

PRAYER NUGGET: David prayed in Psalm 5:1-3 “Give ear to my words, O LORD, consider my meditation. Give heed to the voice of my cry, My King and my God, For to You I will pray. My voice You shall hear in the morning, O LORD; In the morning I will direct it to You, And I will look up.” In Jesus’ name. Amen

Please remember … You are deeply loved!