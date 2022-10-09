D. JAKE ROBERTS: As for God, his way is perfect

“As for God, His way is perfect; The word of the Lord is proven; He is a shield to all who trust in Him.” (Psalm 18:30)

Is this true? You can’t improve on perfection. Do you see yourself, or know others who seem plagued with being a perfectionist? Are you, your spouse, children, boss, teammates, church family … perfect? No one but Jesus is perfect.

I’m intrigued by R & D. I’ve studied my treestand, camo, pick-up that transported me there, highway systems, fuels for energy, construction, etc. Someone had to think this stuff up, draw it up, test it, design it and manufacture it.

Inventors thrive on R & D. Clever minds think beyond what exists to imagine what could, and even should, exist. Isn’t there a better way? R & D is defined as, “An ongoing effort to develop or improve products and services, often undertaken by teams of highly skilled scientists and engineers.” Impressive outcomes follow. Research and development (R & D) departments are integral to the future success of any company.

One of my favorite college classes was a course in general physics. I was stirred by what we identify as gravity. We are all subject to it. I wondered, just what IS gravity? So I found a sawed off version in booklet form titled “Gravity.” I considered all the formulas, and observations and logic. Wikipedia has this to say: “In physics, gravity (from Latin gravitas ‘weight’) is a fundamental interaction which causes mutual attraction between all things with mass or energy.

Gravity is, by far, the weakest of the four fundamental interactions, approximately 1,038 times weaker than the strong interaction, 1,036 times weaker than the electromagnetic force and 1,029 times weaker than the weak interaction. As a result, it has no significant influence at the level of subatomic particles.

However, gravity is the most significant interaction between objects at the macroscopic scale, and it determines the motion of planets, stars, galaxies, and even light. On Earth, gravity gives weight to physical objects, and the Moon’s gravity is largely responsible for tides in the oceans.

Gravity also has many important biological functions, helping to guide the growth of plants through the process of gravitropism and influencing the circulation of fluids in multicellular organisms. Investigation into the effects of weightlessness has shown that gravity may play a role in immune system function and cell differentiation within the human body.

The gravitational attraction between the original gaseous matter in the Universe allowed it to coalesce and form stars which eventually condensed into galaxies, so gravity is responsible for many of the large-scale structures in the Universe.” Good to know. The conclusion to the booklet I studied simply was, “We don’t really know what gravity is.” Thanks a lot.

The truth about God is that He designed and produced (from nothing), requiring no laboratory, elements, blueprints or “original gaseous matter” … the bottom line is this: Without an instruction manual, God thought up, designed (perfectly and intricately), and created by speaking everything into existence ... from nothing.

Don’t mess with gravity. If you leap from an airplane, it’s probably a good idea to strap on a parachute … so says gravity. How much do you weigh? Gravity provides your number of measured pounds or kilograms. We can measure it. We just can’t design or manufacture it. We’re not God (profound, huh!)

He is worthy of our awe and praise and worship! He calls on us to acknowledge Him in all our ways, including a promise to direct our paths. (Proverbs 3:5,6) “As for God, His way is perfect!” (Psalm 18:30) “Jesus is the way, the truth and the life!” (John 14:6)

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Heavenly Father, for all Creation! Please remember … You are deeply loved!