D. JAKE ROBERTS: Batches of bumblebees & buzzards

Soon there will no longer be buzzards on the water tower as it’s very near their time to depart southward once again.

It’s GOD’S incredible demonstration of HIS diverse and remarkable creation at work!

The wings of bumblebees are not very big and beat 125 times per second. Those of the buzzard are not very small and are capable of soaring amid invisible thermals with nary a single beat of a wing.

Comparatively, the Andean Condor has been known to fly for more than five hours, covering over 100 miles, without flapping its wings.

On the fifth day of creation God said, ”…let birds fly above the earth across the face of the firmament of the heavens.”

“God created every winged bird according to its kind.” God saw that it was good. And God blessed them, saying, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let birds multiply on the earth.” (Genesis 1:20-22)

So, as we consider the birds and the bees how can we not be stirred to offer high praise to the Designer of it all! For God to think up kinds, species, communication and reproduction… WOW!

JESUS sure gets my wholehearted “Wow!”