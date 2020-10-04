D. JAKE ROBERTS: Batches of bumblebees & buzzards

What a time of year! No more over 90 degree days. The corn stalks are bronzed and brittle and October’s full moon (called the Harvest Moon, or Hunter’s Moon or the Dying Grass Moon) beckons the full dull roar of wagons and combines, followed by an electrified single-wire strand serving as a boundary for grazing beef.
The night’s have cooled considerably displaying moments of icy green grass tips and whitened roof tops.
Much to the delight of this aging couple, our marigold seeds have turned into magnificent yellow and gold monarchs waving at the whim of wind or waters. They have recently accumulated a new batch of dry, cupped seeds that signal their promise of next year’s return of the re-cycled beauties. Also, the marigolds now stand tall serving as refuges for bunnies, butterflies and nectar-seeking bumblebees. It’s absolutely fascinating!
Had to do a little internet search to find out where Bumblebees go at night….to their nest, usually in a hole in the ground or stump or the like. They’re loud and busy as a bee, doing what they do in this season.
The April 5 TREESTAND CHATTER column was called “the Buzzards are Back”. They had just returned from their annual migration and were observed soaring magnificently in clusters of 10 to 12. Absolutely fascinating.
This week the water tower across from Scottsbluff High School has been serving as a temporary (for them) perch to over 74 buzzards as they sun-bathed and prepared for their buzzardly day ahead. What a great time of year!
Soon there will no longer be buzzards on the water tower as it’s very near their time to depart southward once again.
It’s GOD’S incredible demonstration of HIS diverse and remarkable creation at work!
The wings of bumblebees are not very big and beat 125 times per second. Those of the buzzard are not very small and are capable of soaring amid invisible thermals with nary a single beat of a wing.
Comparatively, the Andean Condor has been known to fly for more than five hours, covering over 100 miles, without flapping its wings.
On the fifth day of creation God said, ”…let birds fly above the earth across the face of the firmament of the heavens.”
“God created every winged bird according to its kind.” God saw that it was good. And God blessed them, saying, “Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the waters in the seas, and let birds multiply on the earth.” (Genesis 1:20-22)
So, as we consider the birds and the bees how can we not be stirred to offer high praise to the Designer of it all! For God to think up kinds, species, communication and reproduction… WOW!
JESUS sure gets my wholehearted “Wow!”
Bumblebees have been equipped to flap their wings over a hundred times per second…and some insects flap theirs over twice that PER SECOND!
I have tried to imagine what it would take to carve a wing from wood…no blood supply, nor capacity for movement or change of direction.
God asks us to consider the birds: “Are not two sparrows sold for a copper coin? And not one of them falls to the ground apart from your Father’s will. But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows. Therefore whoever confesses Me before men, him I will also confess before My Father who is in heaven. But whoever denies Me before men, him I will also deny before My Father who is in heaven. (Matthew 10:29-33)
PRAYER NUGGET: FATHER, thank You in JESUS’s name that Your steadfast love never changes, never ceases! Your mercies are brand new every morning. GREAT IS YOUR FAITHFULNESS!
Nebraska Panhandle and eastern Wyoming…I love you and am praying for you!
All Bible references are from the NKJV
