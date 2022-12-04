D. Jake Roberts: Beware of slumbering alligators, rotten potatoes

My daughter was a college golfer. I was privileged to follow her in a national tourney at the LPGA course in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“WARNING: There may be alligators on the course.” Of course. Well, I saw one. It was about a foot and a half long … cute as could be. Doffing my hat and bravely swishing it toward the alligator-ette, off it scurried into the nearby pond. Ahh, there ARE alligators on the course.

Six holes later I looked into a larger nearby pond. There about 10 yards away lurked a docile alligator. This one looked to be about 10 feet long lounging lazily. Portions of its gnarly hide were above water along with its nose and tennis-ball-sized eyeballs. With my same hat I did the same scary motion to show the alpha-alligator who was the superior being in the encounter. It stoically bothered to simply blink his tennis balls and edge a bit closer. I got the message and gingerly moved away and onward.

About another six holes we came across another big bad one. This one was in the rough next to the fairway contentedly ruling its environment. Course rule: “If your ball lands near an alligator you are allowed a “free drop, not nearer to the pin.” Of course, one of the foursome’s ball landed near the docile (probably not) alligator. Dutifully, there was a free drop taken and play resumed as normal. That was the rule.

I have thought back often on those brave and not-so-brave exchanges. WARNING: Beware of alligators. I became aware and exercised the sensible caution to vacate the big one’s presence. Whew!

The neck of the woods where I grew up in Northern Michigan boasted of some pretty productive potato ground. After harvest, the potatoes would be stacked in large warehouses (much like the outdoor beet harvest piles here in Western Nebraska). WARNING: Be on the look for any rotten and decaying spuds, beets or apples. And then it happened.

A local warehouse exploded into smithereens (defined as “small pieces.” While searching this definition I noticed you could buy smithereens on eBay. Of course, it’s a musical group selling their CD’s). One bad apple (also offered on eBay) spoils the whole barrel. The metaphor emerges likening bad apples to bad people of influence.

The Bible has this to say, “Do not be deceived: 'Evil company corrupts good habits (good character or good morals).' (1 Corinthians 15:33) In Galatians 6:7-10 we have this exhortation: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.”

Farmers should beware of rotten potatoes, apples and beets. Bakers should beware of the potentially destructive power of yeast. Golfers, church congregations and communities should beware of slumbering alligators (corrupt folks, false teachers, sexually immoral individuals and wolves in sheep’s clothing). Evil lurks at every turn. The devil is likened to a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. (1 Peter 5:8) Gratefully, for the believer in the Lord Jesus, “Greater is He (Jesus) that is in you than he (the adversary) that is in the world.” (1 John 4:4) Beware of slumbering alligators and rotten potatoes.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for creating life … for creating large and small alligators and for creating potatoes. Please help us to live with healthy caution and discernment to recognize the presence of rotting influences. “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD!” (Psalm 150:6) In Jesus’ name, amen.

Remember, you are deeply loved.