D. JAKE ROBERTS: Blind, blinds, blinders, and blunders

He’s blind as a bat. This often refers to not getting/understanding what’s being said ... an obvious blindness.

Or, for a mere $11.55 (plus $6 shipping) You can buy the comic book Batman #205: Blind As A... Bat!

So, are bats truly blind? The USGS says “No, bats are not blind. Bats have small eyes with very sensitive vision, which helps them see in conditions we might consider pitch black. They don’t have the sharp and colorful vision humans have, but they don’t need that.”

Did you know that the last week of October is international “Bat Week” (coinciding with Halloween) and that there are over 1,300 species? Sight and vision is one of God’s great gifts to mankind and to birds and animals and most insects. How are your eyes?

This past month found Precious and me in a surgi-center with a skilled ophthalmologist and her skilled team of assistants removing and replacing our cataracts with manufactured lenses. Our vision was transformed into brightness, focus, splendor and awe of our creator. I’ve been gadding about without thick-lensed glasses for the first time in 67 years. We are incredibly grateful to God and to his team of fine-tuned professionals for our greatly improved vision.

To be born blind or to become blind anytime after birth is a tragedy requiring great patience, endurance and character. There are three necessary components for vision to occur: 1) An object to be seen, 2) light shining on that object, 3) and eyes capable of seeing.

One time I saw a visible object — it was a dead bat’s body sandwiched between our upstairs screen and the storm-glass itself. What a sight! To this day, I cannot forget pondering a mouse-sized-winged mammal that found a way into such teeny-tiny confines … and fatally find no way out. Mankind also risks wiggling into a jam (trap) with no way out.

Blinds can block out sunlight when we choose, and also provide a welcomed privacy. There have been too many occasions when the slats were at a slanted angle, or bunched at the bottom or just plain stuck…sigh. Racehorses are fitted with blinders that reduce peripheral distractions and equip them with a narrowed focus.

The most extraordinary occurrence of blindness is found in John chapter 9 in our Bible. It’s the Sabbath day with serious legal restrictions against working. A man blind from birth is attending to his daily business of begging. Jesus and his disciples, passing by, engage in a discussion about whose sin caused the blindness. No one’s. A miracle is being unleashed.

Jesus spits on clay and applies a mud poultice around his eyes. He tells the man to find his way to the pool of Siloam (means “sent”) and wash his eyes. He went, he washed, and he came back seeing. Imagine that electrifying scene. Jesus explained that he was born blind in preparation for this very momentous “work of God.” Neighbors, knowing he was blind from birth, pondered if this was really him. Yes, or perhaps a look-alike, they thought. The blind man now faced intense interrogation from both believers and unbelievers. Where the blind man was, Jesus was, and so were neighbors and Pharisees.

The pharisaical conclusion and blunder: “Jesus was not from God.” Why? Because he was violating the Sabbath. Neighbors and Pharisees alike were asking the blind/seeing man, “How were your eyes opened?” The parents had to confirm his sonship. Healed and cast out of the synagogue, the healed man said to Jesus, “I believe (You are the Son of God). And he worshiped Him.

In the end, it was the unbelieving Pharisees that were “blind as a bat.” We need to guard where we wiggle and wholeheartedly trust Jesus.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, We worship You in Jesus’ name. Please remember … You are deeply loved!