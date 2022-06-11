D. Jake Roberts: Clouds of promise

I once heard intelligence defined as “the ability to make an analogy.” And then this observation came into view: We are surrounded daily with metaphors, analogies, correlations, simile, likenesses and parables.

Cloud metaphors are particularly intriguing. The velvet cloak, angry skies, dark clouds on the horizon, on cloud nine, he has his head in the clouds. Nowadays we have a place to store and retrieve our data … it’s called the cloud.

Metaphors matter because they contribute to shaping laws about data collection and use. For a redneck hanging out in a treestand, there are many metaphors that weave their way into view and thoughts. A swarm of bees or autumn’s gathering cloud of screeching starlings. Our thinking can be cloudy. Smoke from summer’s forest fires hovers overhead with an eerie redness and distinguishable odor of smoke. There’s grandeur in clouds at sunrise or sunset.

I enjoy tongue-twisters. Here’s one with an obvious metaphor. It’s also a grand employer of alliteration (note the words that begin with the letter “S”). “The shingles on the shack shook in the storm winds like scared children.”

I’m so grateful for the Word of God and to the God of the Word … our Bible. For example, Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. (John 8:12)” “I am the bread of life. (John 6:35, 38)” “I am the door of the Sheep. (John 10:7)” Included is the Pearl of Great Price (Matthew 13:45, 46). Jesus taught at least 38 parables (Willmington’s Book of Bible Lists).

We frequently teach and say “Well, it’s like this.” It’s a comparison. It starts with thinking about something that we understand and are familiar with. Once it’s established from what we get, we make the leap into what we want or need to understand. One of the classic Bible examples of this is found in Proverbs 25:14 where it says “Whoever falsely boasts of giving is like clouds and wind without rain.”

Obviously, not all promises nor clouds are positive and good. Clouds can be gloomy, especially if they are low and dumping many inches of rain day after day (not usually a problem in our arid Nebraska Panhandle prairie-lands).

Promises can be shallow and unkept. Not so with God! He calls for us to keep our vows. Abraham’s unwavering faith in God’s promise was described in Romans 4:20-25: “He did not waver at the promise of God through unbelief, but was strengthened in faith, giving glory to God, and being fully convinced that what He had promised, He was also able to perform. And therefore “it was accounted to him for righteousness. Now it was not written for his sake alone that it was imputed to him, but also for us. It shall be imputed to us who believe in Him who raised up Jesus our Lord from the dead, who was delivered up because of our offenses, and was raised because of our justification.”

Not all clouds are the same design. We’ve gone so far as to name various cloud types, i.e. Stratus (flat), Cumulus (puffy like cauliflower), Cirrus (excessive up and wispy), Nimbus (rain-bearing). Clouds … tornado clouds, rain clouds, soft clouds, storm clouds, as a child we imagined shapes of clouds to be like animals, fast-moving clouds, huge clouds with a flat anvil at the top.

The Promise Keeper and creator/designer of clouds is so worthy of our highest praise and worship. It became very dark when the Light of the World was crucified. He that has eyes and ears to see and hear ... go for it!

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Father, for your promises and your clouds of promises. Thank you for the gift of eternal life to all who will believe you and believe in you.

Please remember … You are deeply loved!